LaNorris Sellers, Quincy Rhodes Jr. Trending Towards Playing In Arkansas-South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Thursday's SEC Availability Report offered major updates on a pair of South Carolina stars as well as one of Arkansas' best defensive players.

After being listed as questionable on Wednesday's report, star South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was upgraded to probable on Thursday. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had previouly stated on Nov. 8 that he felt good about Sellers' availability for Saturday's contest.

Sellers suffered an ankle injury in the Gamecocks' 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7 and came up gimpy after scoring a rushing touchdown late in the game. South Carolina's backup QB is sophomore Cutter Woods.

Wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who has 24 receptions for 404 yards on the season, was also listed as questionable on Wednesday but was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday. Meanwhile, WR Nitro Tuggle, who was also listed as questionable on Wednesday, was listed as out on Thursday, as was DB J'Zavien Currence. RB Matt Fuller, who has 94 carries for 530 yards and five touchdowns this season, will also be out.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Braydon Lee and Maddox Lassiter are out for Arkansas this week, though that has been the case all season. DL Quincy Rhodes was the only other Razorback on Thursday's report and was upgraded from questionable to probable.

That's a good sign for Rhodes, who was a gametime decision against Auburn but gutted out the game anyway.

WR Chris Marshall, who didn't play against Missouri and returned against Auburn after suffering an injury against Vanderbilt was also not listed on the report.

Additional availability reports will be released on Friday evening and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday, putting the release of the final report before Saturday's game at 5:15 p.m. Kickoff between No. 17 South Carolina and Arkansas is set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium. Game coverage will be provided by SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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