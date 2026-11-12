LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, Quincy Rhodes Jr. On SEC Availability Report Of Arkansas-South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Several big names were listed on the SEC Availability Report on Wednesday evening ahead of Arkansas' matchip with No. 17 South Carolina inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday night.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, who Shane Beamer said Sunday is expected to play against the Razorbacks, was listed as questionable. Beamer also said any concern level about Sellers is "very low" after he suffered a left ankle injury in South Carolina's 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

Beamer said Tuesday that nothing had changed with Sellers' status. South Carolina hosts No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 21.

South Carolina's back-up quarterback is sophomore Cutter Woods, who is 19-28 passing in his career for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Woods started in USC's 35-34 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 3, though it was Sellers who got the majority of reps.

Shane Beamer updates LaNorris Sellers: Everything looks good with him today. He felt good last night at 9:30. He felt good this morning. Tests were done this morning. Looked good.



Concern level is "very low."



Fully expects him to play at Arkansas. — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) November 8, 2026

WR Nyck Harbor, who has blossomed into a superstar for the Gamecocks, was also listed as questionable. Harbor, who has been banged up at different points this season, has 24 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns. WR Nitro Tuggle and DB J'Zavien Currence were also listed as questionable for South Carolina.

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Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes Jr., who was a gametime decision against Auburn and played against the Tigers, was listed as questionable. Rhodes suffered an injury against Missouri on Oct. 31.

First injury report for Arkansas-South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/w8VoFhR9aK — Samuel Stubbs (@SamMageeStubbs) November 12, 2026

"He finished last week and then the game, and he was in pain," Silverfield said of Rhodes following Arkansas' loss to Auburn. "Young man tried to practice as best he could this week, but it was even this morning, he's like, 'I'm in pain, but I'm gonna do everything I can to try to go.' So, you appreciate the efforts of those guys. There's the idea of okay, 'Hey, is he gonna keep fighting?' 'Yeah, absolutely.' We're banged up."

Notably, RB Braylen Russell, who only had one carry against Missouri and was still dealing with a lower leg injury against Auburn according to Silverfield, was not listed. Neither was WR Chris Marshall, who was injured against Vanderbilt, didn't play against Missouri then returned against Auburn.

Availability reports will also be released on Thursday and Friday night, as well as 90 minutes before Saturday's 6:45 p.m. kickoff between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks.

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