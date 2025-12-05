Lassiter joins other players who are 'all in' for new Razorbacks coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lost in all the hoopla around new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's arrival this week, a big splash was made Thursday with two of the program’s most important young players wasting little time making their plans clear.

Junior defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. and redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jackson stood with their teammates on Thursday afternoon and confirmed they will return for the 2026 season. Their decisions offered a much-needed sense of stability on Silverfield’s first official day as head coach.

Tight end Maddox Lassiter from Warren, Ark., wasn't going anywhere from the start. He may have been the safest pick to come back unless they just threw him out.

Considering the way he plays and his character, along with his affinity for hitting just about anything, that wasn't going to happen. Even his own players apparently get injured running into him like running back Braylen Russell.

The announcement came moments after Silverfield finished his introduction to the Razorbacks community. He paused, then motioned for Rhodes and Jackson to step forward, setting the tone for the culture he hopes to build. Teammates watched from the crowd as the two made their commitments public.

Jackson described his early impressions of the new coach as a spark he immediately felt. He said Silverfield’s energy and direction resonated through the locker room.

After the team meeting ended, Jackson said several teammates stopped by his home to talk more about the coach’s message and share their excitement for what comes next.

“That was a big thing, him talking about the culture and being all in,” Jackson said. “The guys love that, and I’m so excited to get to work.”

His voice, steady but upbeat, reflected the confidence Jackson has gained after valuable experience late in the 2025 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson announces that he will remain at Arkansas during the introductory press conference for head coach Ryan Silverfield at Frank Broyles Center. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

He spent his year competing behind veteran quarterback Taylen Green, but he saw extended action near the end of the season.

In a late-year loss to Texas, Jackson completed 16-of-29 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score.

He followed with another solid showing in the finale against Missouri, completing 11-of-17 passes for 126 yards and another touchdown.

Looking to 2026, Jackson said he is ready for more responsibility.

“I grew up dreaming of being an SEC quarterback,” Jackson said.

The thing he anticipates most is returning in January and stepping fully into a leadership role.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr, head coach Ryan Silverfield, wide receiver CJ Brown, and quarterback KJ Jackson during the introductory press conference for Silverfield at Frank Broyles Center. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Impact players embrace new Razorbacks direction

Rhodes’ return may prove just as important for the Hogs. The defensive lineman started 11 games in 2025, produced 44 total tackles and posted 15.5 tackles for loss.

His eight sacks ranked inside the Top 25 nationally and made him one of the most productive defenders on the roster.

He admitted he considered entering the NFL Draft, but ultimately chose to stay after reconnecting with Silverfield. Their relationship began during Rhodes’ early recruiting process, and that familiarity carried weight.

“I was being recruited by Coach Silverfield,” Rhodes said. “I already knew the guy, so my relationship with him also played a big part.”

Rhodes said he believes the program is on track for meaningful improvement.

“I love who he is,” Rhodes said. “And I believe that the program is going to be a better program here within the next year.”

His confidence reflects both his trust in the new leadership and his desire to help the Razorbacks regain a competitive edge on defense.

Silverfield, speaking about Jackson, offered a glimpse into why both players matter greatly to his vision. He cited Jackson’s skill set and the praise he receives from teammates.

“You hear other teammates talk about what a leader he is,” Silverfield said. “That stuff is huge.”

The same could apply to Rhodes, whose production and presence made him one of the team's anchors.

The commitments from Rhodes and Jackson arrive at a time when Arkansas is trying to reset its foundation. Silverfield inherits a roster searching for direction after a challenging season, but not lacking young talent.

Keeping cornerstone players in the building gives him a head start as he constructs a coaching staff and prepares for winter workouts.

Their return also sends a message to teammates still deciding their future. Players often watch how leaders respond to change, and Rhodes and Jackson stepped forward immediately.

The Hogs now enter January with clarity at quarterback and a proven pass rusher returning to the defensive front.

Arkansas faces a long offseason of rebuilding, but Rhodes and Jackson standing alongside their new coach on day one signals a path forward rooted in trust, energy and commitment.

