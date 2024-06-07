Last Year Has Absolutely Nothing to Do With Projecting Razorbacks This Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Most Arkansas fans aren't even old enough to remember when Lou Holtz was the coach back in the late 1970's and had the best team in program history which he inherited from Frank Broyles, going 11-1 in '77 and finishing third in the final polls.
Even bigger things were predicted in 1978. Sports Illustrated even had them on the cover of the magazine's preseason college football preview with Holts, quarterback Ron Calcagni and running back Ben Cowins. It was a big deal for fans and expectations were off the charts.
"Last year has absolutely nothing to do with this year," Holtz told us in August that year. There weren't fancy media days then. It was in the blaring heat on the scolding old Astroturf on Razorback Stadium in the North End Zone, where Orville Henry of the Arkansas Gazette held court in a lawn chair interviewing players.
That's exactly what every Razorbacks' fan is hoping happens this year. After a train wreck of last season, it's about all they have because there wasn't any evidence produced in the offseason to suggest otherwise. If anything, it raised more questions than answers. However, many in the media are predicting a decent number of wins. Wins without any evidence of talent and depth to back them up.
That same theme was what Michael Bratton of the SEC Mike podcast mentioned in an appearance with ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson and Tommy Craft on The Morning Rush Friday morning. He played with numbers enough to come up with some justification and Hogs' fans are hoping he's right.
Arkansas' large number of No. 2 and No. 3 receivers are coming back with about 160 yards a game in production and one touchdown. According to Bratton, that leads the SEC.
Most if it, though, is the hope that new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino can re-create the offense of 2010 and 2011 when the Razorbacks won 21 games during those two seasons. Considering the way college football has changed in over a decade, that may have some validity. How it plays out remains to be seen.
A lot of these high expectations and hopes will depend on the positive vibes coaches and players have in coach Sam Pittman and new offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Worry doesn't begin with the starters, but the depth, which usually comes into play at some point in nearly every season.
Of all those changes, though, maybe the biggest one is not handicapping college football in June. There was a time not long ago when fans looked at the roster and saw a big number of returning players coming back, the schedule, added a little bit for incoming players and let a number fly. That doesn't work any more with the transfer portal.
Even without these new changes, Petrino's first year with the Razorbacks was rough. They dropped a game at Mississippi State and some of the talking heads were saying he was out-coached offensively by Bulldogs coach Sylvester Croom and offensive coordinator Woody McCorvey in a 31-28 loss. The record was only 5-7 that year because LSU came in the day after Thanksgiving and let down a big halftime lead which resulted in Jarius Wright propelled a comeback for that finish to the year.
Like it or not, that's the way college football is these days. Maybe this offense will blow up the scoreboards, which leaves the hope for a defense that won't give up more than the offense can score.
