Razorbacks, Calipari Both Well Represented in NBA Finals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has plenty of connections to the upcoming NBA Finals, and will be well represented with players from both teams. Daniel Gafford played a key role in the Mavericks getting to the finals. Jordan Walsh, a Dallas native, will take on his hometown team as a member of the Celtics.
The Hogs' new coach John Calipari is also well-represented. PJ Washington, who played under coach Cal at Kentucky, will start for the Mavericks. While Calipari is mostly known for his time as a top-tier college coach, he did spend 3 years in the late 1990s as an NBA coach. One of his former players in the NBA also returns to the NBA finals for the first time since 2008. Sam Cassell, an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, played under Calipari while he coached the New Jersey Nets from 1997-1999 and finished second on the team in scoring with 19.6 points per game in the 1997-98 season.
Cassell is already a three-time NBA champion as a player, winning titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994, 1995 and with the Celtics in 2008 but makes his first appearance in the finals as a coach. He had been rumored as a potential candidate for the vacant Lakers head coaching job a few weeks ago until Dan Hurley's name emerged.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and the Celtics tips off Thursday 7:30 p.m from Boston and will be broadcast on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Old rivalry ought to keep Calipari away from potential UConn opening
• Razorbacks' newcomer tops list of returning defensive ends
• Hogs would be unanswered prayer to CFP's NFL schedule conflict
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube|
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook