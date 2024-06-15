Latest Statistic Will Humble all Arkansas Fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A full decade of college football has passed by during the 4-team playoff era. Now, as the field expands to 12 teams in 2024 the Razorbacks face the sickening reality of falling even further behind. Arkansas sits No. 53 amongst Power Conference programs since 2014 with a grand total of 53 wins.
The old saying 'at least we aren't Vanderbilt' is no longer a joke but reality in the SEC. Arkansas' highs have been good but trickled in are lows of five losing seasons. Those losing seasons weren't spent barely missing bowl eligibility but absolute abominations of what the Razorbacks program was built on decades ago under Frank Broyles.
During the decade before, Arkansas won 68 games including three 10-win seasons in six years. That mark would have placed respectability by its name like rival Missouri has and actually deserves. Three SEC Western Division titles, multiple New Year's bowl games, highlight reel offenses and a Heisman candidate only to be subjected to observing a product that doesn't even resemble the program that dates back to 1906. A history that includes one national championship, 13 conference titles but nothing to show for it going into 2024.
Arkansas fans are starved for a winner. Its basketball and baseball programs have experienced deep postseason success recently. All while the football program is mired in a decade of misery. Former coach Bret Bielema couldn't get over the hump after a promising 5-2 start in 2016. His team took a surprising tailspin after that going 6-12 with just three SEC wins until the school infamously parted ways with Bielema after a loss to Missouri in the 2017 season finale.
There is no need to detail the 4-16 stretch during Chad Morris' two-year tenure in 2018 and 2019. That period of ugliness should never be touched again.
A lack of leadership and desire to fight has brought down a culture Pittman brought to Fayetteville. After a stint with Georgia as associate head coach to Kirby Smart, he set a foundation of accountability with the likes of Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool, Treylon Burks, Feleipe Franks and many others. That foundation helped Pittman lead his 2021 team to a 9-win season and a victory in the Outback Bowl over Penn State. However, program trajectory has taken a downward trend once again.
Drive to escape Arkansas' darkest years in program history has seemingly seeped out of the locker room. That was one reason former starting linebacker Chris Paul left for Ole Miss after the season, according to post from his father which quoted an interview of former Razorbacks tight end D.J. Williams.
"I see some leaders out there, there's no doubt about that," Williams says around the 11:45 mark. "I look at Chris 'Pooh' Paul. I love the way he plays. And I can see the passion and he's out there pissed at his own teammates. Not calling anybody, not doing all that. He's just pissed because he's like 'What are we doing? All these mental mistakes. Just take this stuff serious.' It's wild to me how some of these guys don't take it serous."
One small glimmer of hope that Arkansas can be taken seriously again as Bobby Petrino looks to reinvigorate Arkansas' spirit as offensive coordinator. Hope of what happened 13 years ago shouldn't be the standard this fall. Most fans want the Razorbacks competitive and to make a bowl game consistently with 10-win seasons sprinkled in like old times. Petrino's presence alone as an offensive guru should shore up some of the deficiencies this team might have. Dependence on the Hogs' defense to make stop after stop is over with a new but proven offensive scheme.
Arkansas' Red-White Game during the spring was very vanilla going up against base defensive concepts and backups. Nobody knows what to expect from this version of the Razorbacks. Heading in the right direction and away from a 5-win per year average will be fine for most in Hogs' fanbase. Being competitive annually against the likes of Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Kentucky ought to be the standard moving forward.
