New Linebacker Leads Way of SEC Returners
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks once again find a transfer sitting atop PFF College's highest graded players.
Incoming transfer Stephen Dix was one of the best linebackers in the Sunbelt last season at Marshall. Dix finished No. 3 on the team with 67 tackles, forced 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks in one season with the Herd.
He transferred to Marshall after missing the entirety of 2022 with Florida State. Dix started off his college career with the Seminoles during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound linebacker played in all nine games, starting the final five and finished the season with 45 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.
The Razorbacks expressed interest in Dix out of high school during the 2020 cycle, but did not extend an offer. He chose Florida State over Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State.
Dix isn't the only transfer to top PFF's list for returners this offseason. Former Albany transfer Anton Juncaj received high marks following a FCS All-American season which saw him dominate his competition before transferring up to the SEC.
Pittman has been a good evaluator of transfer talent since taking the job in 2020. He didn't quite embrace the portal early on in his tenure, but as the college football landscape developed, Arkansas' coach evolved.
The Hogs' linebacker room faced a mass exodus of its core during the offseason following a disappointing 4-8 campaign. Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams were tasked with finding suitable replacements for the likes of Chris Paul, Jaheim Thomas and Jordan Crook.
Williams, who also coaches linebackers, helped bring in former 5-star Georgia tranfer Xavian Sorey during the winter transfer window. Former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth is another notable addition this spring.
Worth recorded 63 tackles including six tackles for loss and three sacks against Conference USA competition. He made seven stops and one tackle for loss in a near upset of South Carolina.
A quartet of high school linebackers also signed during the 2024 class. Bradley Shaw, a 4-star from Hoover, Alabama was a late surprise addition. High 3-star's Justin Logan, Wyatt Simmons and Julius 'JuJu' Pope are also promising pieces for the future.
Arkansas Linebacker Scholarship Chart
Xavian Sorey, RS Junior
Stephen Dix, RS Junior
Larry Worth, Junior
Kaden Henley, RS Sophomore
Brad Spence, Sophomore
Alex Sanford, Sophomore
Carson Dean, RS Freshman
Justin Logan, Freshman
Bradley Shaw, Freshman
Wyatt Simmons, Freshman
JuJu Pope, Freshman
