FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The life of a college football player at an SEC school is far different from that of the average college student, but one delicacy from the life of the latter may be a necessity for Arkansas' Charlie Collins.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield said Sunday that Collins, a junior from Pine Bluff, needs to keep his weight up as he prepares to play the Jack position for the Razorbacks this fall. Collins knows just how to do that.

"A lot more peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a lot more rice and chicken, and like you said, those late night DoorDashes," Collins joked on Sunday.

All jokes aside, the 6-5, 233-pound Collins is expected to be one of the focal points of Arkansas' defense under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. No longer a standard defensive end, Collins' duties at the Jack position will include occasionally dropping into coverage, which he said was the reason why he shed a few pounds.

"I've just been trying to maintain," Collins said. "Cutting down for the position, being out in coverage, knowing that I gotta go out there, guard the flats, guard the hook curls. A lot of different things that [are] required from that jack position. I was a little sluggish, so I had to cut a couple pounds."

Collins said that his goal weight is 240 pounds, and while he's not quite as big as the coaching staff would like him to be, they've still liked what they've seen from him in fall camp.

He had two sacks in Arkansas' first of three fall scrimmages on Sunday afternoon.

"Charlie's done some really good things," Silverfield said. "Pleased with him, he continues to grow and buy in. He's got to keep his weight up because playing [in] the SEC at that Jack position, he can't be looking like one of us in here, right?

"We need him to put the weight on, and he's working hard at it. He's bought into our system, but he's flashed. Now, let's be consistent with it."

A four-star prospect out of high school, Collins mostly played on special teams during his freshman season in 2024 but had nine tackles in 2025, including three against Auburn and one for loss against Mississippi State.

Collins is a part of an Arknasas defensive line that appears to have plenty of talent. He'll play alongside the likes of Quincy Rhodes Jr., David Oke, Hunter Osborne and Carlon Jones, among others.

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