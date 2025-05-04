Little Rock Central running back sees recruitment stock skyrocket Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The region of Central Arkansas, especially the Little Rock Metro, has lacked in producing legitimate difference makers against SEC team.
While only one player has surpassed or matched Darren McFadden's 5-star grade in the 2005 class (Michael Dyer 2010), the area has produced less than 20 SEC level prospects in the past 20 recruiting cycles, per 247sports data.
One of the latest players to see his recruitment start to positive trend is 2027 Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 210 pound sophomore is electric with the ball in his hands and is capable of playing either side of the football once he enrolls in college.
This past Friday morning, Stewart had his phone buzz plenty when he heard from a pair of schools currently competing in the College Football Playoff picture in Miami and Arizona State.
"Things are progressing well! I've been talking to a few coaches, and I'm feeling optimistic about my options so far," Stewart told Hogs on SI. "Recruitment is a process and the process has been nothing but good to me so far."
Stewart has received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, SMU, Wake Forest, Kennesaw State and Sacramento State. Going into his junior year, his 40-yard dash is currently timed at 4.46 seconds and a 35-foot vertical leap.
"I'm putting in the work," Stewart said. "I'm focused on getting better every day and finding the right fit for my football career."
As a sophomore, Stewart record 59 carries for 522 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards. He was also a productive safety for the Tigers with 22 tackels, three pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions in 2024.
While it is very early in his recruitment and Arkansas being one of the first FBS programs to express interest, Stewart will consider his home state's flagship program throughout the recruitment process.
What he does intend to do is keep his options open as it appears he will become a prospect with plenty of options to choose from before he signs his name to the dotted line on National Signing Day.
"I'm definitely keeping Arkansas in mind," Stewart said. "The coaching staff treated me well when i was visited the hill and I can’t wait to come back. Playing for my home state would be great to represent, but I'm still exploring all my options and trying to find the best fit for my academic and athletic goals."
Central High School assistant coach Gabriel West speaks highly of Stewart's ability to make an impact at any position he's placed in.
"[Stewart] is very shifty but plays super fast," West said. "He’s just a freak, honestl. You can play him anywhere and he’s great."
Over the course of Arkansas high school football history, Central High School has set the standard of excellence for state and national relevance.
The Tigers have amassed 32 state championships, 44 conference championships and two national titles and multiple professional athletes through the early-2000's.
Now, third-year coach Anthony Robinson has overtaken a major rebuilding job to establish the Tigers' program to relevancy even if it means taking baby steps.
Central went 3-8 overall in 2024 after losing 33 consecutive games dating back to its upset playoff victory at Fayetteville in 2020.
Robinson and his coaching staff have a young but very talented roster to utilize this fall as 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr., Bryson Kennedy, Stewart and many others.