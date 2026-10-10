Live Reaction: Arkansas Razorbacks Hosts No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Follow along as Arkansas attempts to put an end to its woes against SEC opponents, and look to close out a long drought of home woes.

Razorbacks Fifth Offense Drive

Apparently there was some chatter between drives for Arkansas as Cramsey's unit started to run north-south plays to keep Tennessee's defense on its heels.

Jackson's third down pass to Ismael Cisse was batted at the line of scrimmage, falling into the dirt as Arkansas is forced to punt away again. Another promising drive going flatter than an unscrewed Dr. Pepper, which has been the case for much of the season.

8:04, Second Quarter: Arkansas was able to force Tennessee into a three-and-out as a pass to Staley sailed incomplete. The Razorbacks virtually return to the field with hardly any time coming off the clock and the ball at the 20-yard line for another drive.

Execution is key, and having some way to limit pressures by Knowles' unsophisticated 4-man scheme is vital moving forward. The Hogs showed plenty of hope in the first quarter that they could move the ball, but have been behind the chains more than not midway through the second quarter.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey views his unit prior to the Tennessee game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas' Fourth Offensive Drive

If there's ever been a time to answer on offense it's now, facing a seven point deficit and an offense struggling to execute consistently.

A first down throw to Marshall gains roughly six yards, but a backward pass to Cam Settles makes it third-and-16. Tennessee's defense is starting to flex its muscle with its unsophisticated pass rush by dropping seven in coverage with nobody open and Jackson rolling left with nowhere to go.

The Razorbacks must capitalize on great plays by running something in with the yards in front of them rather than trying to play east-west against an athletic defensive front.

14:48, Second Quarter: Arkansas' defense continues to battle up front, winning some one-on-one matchups up front even if some designed pressure isn't getting home on pressure for MacIntyre.

Vols wide receiver Braylon Staley found room to run on the outside before getting tripped up by Arkansas linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith with the endzone within reach. Tennessee tight end Trent Thomas found himself wide open in the flat, finding paydirt for his fist career touchdown.

With 10:03 left in the second quarter, Tennessee leads Arkansas 7-0.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson warms up prior to game against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Razorbacks Third Drive

Arkansas got off to a solid start on this drive with a couple of first down snags by leading receiver Chris Marshall. However, Sutton Smith was dropped for a 4-yard loss, and a pass to Ismael Cisse fell incomplete to end the first quarter still deadlocked at 0-0.

The Razorbacks have played with plenty of effort on both sides of the football, although the defense has executed at a much better rate so far. Arkansas has totaled 82 yards or offense to Tennessee's 49.

It was much of the same on third-and-long as Jackson's pass is broken up by Xavier Gillam at the 25-yard line. Arkansas trotted out Gavin Rush for a 39-yard punt and Tennessee's offense will return to the field again with 14:48 to go until halftime.

5:30, First Quarter: Tennessee starts another offensive drive with a couple of run plays in mostly heavy formations as they have shown most of the season. After three plays to move across midfield, Tennessee is called for a false start moving them behind the chains for second-and-13

Arkansas forces Tennessee into another punt after MacIntyre's pass is complete and well shy of marker.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts certainly has his unit prepared today, but it's going to be up to the offense to score — something they've struggled to do much of this season.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts speak before the game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Arkansas Second Drive

The Razorbacks are struggling to stay ahead of the chains due to self-inflicted wounds such as fumbles and now a couple of penalties that stagnated the drive.

Silverfield continues to embrace the importance of taking care of the controllables, but for some reason allow the same old mistakes to rear its ugly head.

After the punt return, Arkansas is called for an illegal formation which gives Tennessee's offense the ball at their own 42-yard line.

8:47, First Quarter: Arkansas forces Tennessee into a missed field goal, wide right. Much needed stop by the Razorbacks and will need many more defensive stands against a Volunteers defense making his first SEC road start.

First Arkansas Drive

Arkansas drove straight down the field on what apperaed to be a promising opening drive for the Razorbacks offense. Jackson completed both of his passes for 50 yards before fumbling the ball away on a sack.

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