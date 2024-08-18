Looking at Three Most Winnable Games for Hogs in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe the worst thing for Arkansas fans to expect this year would be a strong run at the end of this coming season. All of that is due to a lack of quality depth, at least on paper.
Particularly in the trenches. Regardless what Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has to say publicly about his backups, it's probably one of the things he worries about. For a coach that worries if he's not concerned about something, it's very likely one of the recurring things he deals with.
In a season with a challenging SEC schedule (again), the Hogs have a November they'd probably like to forget because there aren't many games right now you can look at and put down in the guaranteed win column.
A fast start is a necessity. Looking at these things in August is a roll of the dice at best. Even guessing at what any of these teams will be able to do when they roll up in the preparation window is a complete guess. They spent the off-season trying to get better, just like Pittman and the Razorbacks.
In September, it's almost essential the Hogs have to get a split in their first couple of games, on the road against Auburn and at AT&T Stadium in the final Southwest Classic against Texas A&M. That's a huge ask, by the way.\ and it doesn't help neither will be in Razorback Stadium.
The Tigers will play three cupcakes before facing Arkansas, who has to go to Stillwater the week before and figure out something against No. 17 Oklahoma State. A lot of Razorbacks fans think the line of scrimmage will be the difference. They think the Hogs will shove them around.
While that's a theory, we're talking about SEC teams and the guess here is Arkansas is going to be in a game more physical and challenging than many think. Plus, the Hogs are already struggling with injuries in the offensive line and those depth questions are starting to get louder.
Auburn, though, is one of the best chances for the Razorbacks to snatch an SEC win. It will be down on The Plains and there has been success over the years playing down there. That has nothing to do with this year.
With new coach Mike Elko taking over Texas A&M, the hope is that's a chance for a second league win. Don't forget he's a pretty good coach and has better talent with the Aggies than he had at Duke, where he was successful.
And talk about knowing nothing about an opponent, we haven't got much of a clue what A&M will be bringing to the table this year. They do still have plenty of highly-ranked talent on the roster, though. More than Arkansas if you take it on paper, but it usually takes teams a few games with a new coach to get things sorted out.
It will be the fifth game on the schedule, though, and if the Hogs are anywhere below 3-2 after the game in Arlington, it's not going to be easy to make a bowl game. This could be a gigantic part of the schedule. That's because the back end could be brutal.
Getting wins over Auburn and Texas A&M gets the Hogs through two games, but the third is purely a guess. Banking on how bad Mississippi State was last year is only the talk of the Great Unwashed. It has nothing to do with this year and the Bulldogs have been trying to get better with new coach Jeff Lebby, who brings an Art Briles-style offense to Starkville.
It will also be on the road. As bad as State was last year, don't dare and try to excuse away a loss last year in Fayetteville. That one was primarily due to a lack of offense, but the defense gave up some plays that didn't help, regardless whether were gettinghelp or not.
The Razorbacks are favored now in future bets, but underdogs in others. All of that will change because injuries don't just happen at Arkansas (regardless how it seems at times).
If you want three most winnable games in the SEC for the Hogs, that will be against Auburn and Texas A&M in September, then Mississippi State in October.
HOGS FEED:
