Transfer Born to be Razorback, Ready to Take Down OSU Again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas transfer Marquise "Cuddie" Robinson was born to be a Razorback. He already has the words "Bo-Hogg" tattoed on himself, an homage to his dad's nickname.
"Coach [Sam] Pittman saw it," Robinson said. "He was like ‘Aw, you must be meant to be’. I was like, ‘hey, meant to be a hog’. And they call me Beta Bo where I’m from"
Robinson knows a thing or two about beating Oklahoma State in Stillwater too, which could come in handy given that a date with the Cowboys is less than a month away. South Alabama, where Robinson played last season, caused one of the shocks of the season last year with a 33-7 trouncing in week 3 of the season.
Robinson played a key role in the shock as well, picking off quarterback Alan Bowman in the second quarter. Bowman is back for his seventh season of college football and is Oklahoma State's presumed starter when the Razorbacks visit Stillwater.
However, Robinson has some unfinished business that he's looking to atone for. He wants to get into the end zone, after not converting the interception into a pick-six last year.
"The first thing I remember when I think about that game is I should have scored," Robinson said. That's the first thing. But the second thing is overall just going back for another year knowing that OK, they know Cuddie’s coming back."
Robinson is ready to contribute to the Hogs, despite missing some of fall camp with a concussion, he is grateful to have the chance to play at as SEC school.
"I’m pretty sure y’all probably saw that video on Twitter of me dancing when my teammate made the play," Robinson said. "That’s just me every day. I support my teammates when I’m not on the field, when I’m on the field, so when I was out there with the ones, I was like, ‘okay, I just got to step up and be a leader, so even when I’m not in the game, support whoever is in there for me.’"
Arkansas starts its season against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
