Mateos Adds In-State Prospect to 2026 Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Mateos has begun strengthening relationships with rising junior prospects in the 2026 class. It's been a while since Hot Springs has produced a SEC-caliber prospect but did just that with Tucker Young.
The 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman committed to Arkansas over an offer from nearby Memphis Saturday during the always popular Hog Wild Cookout. Young joins 4-star safety and longtime Razorbacks pledge Tay Lockett for next year's class.
The state of Arkansas has produced a solid crop of prospects for the 2026 cycle including up to six 4-star prospects and a pair of talented 3-stars. While Young has yet to be evaluated or ranked, his size and offer from the Razorbacks speaks for itself.
Other in-state prospects include 4-star defensive tackle Danny Beale (Cross County),4-star tailback TJ Hodges (Marked Tree), 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy (Maumelle), 4-star quarterback Kane Archer (Greenwood), 4-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin (Benton), 4-star linebacker Jakore Smith (Parkview), 3-star offensive lineman Cody Taylor (Greenwood) and Josiah Warrior-Benson (Central Arkansas Christian).
IN HIS WORDS
"Coach Fountain came to my school in February to meet me," Young said. "I got an invite to a spring practice and a summer camp. So, I went to camp June 12 and picked up an offer from the Razorbacks the day after."
"The [Hog Wild Hangout] went great, met many new people such as the offensive lineman recruits and commits, and had an opportunity to commit. I was honored to do it there."
"Tay [Lockett] and I were on the same team for the events they had planned out and I enjoyed talking to him. Looking forward to getting to know him better as a ‘26 commit."
