Mateos Making Quick Impression on Arkansas Offensive Linemen
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas center-guard Addison Nichols has wanted to play for Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman for a long time. He was recruited by Pittman out of high school while Pittman was still at Georgia.
Now, not only does Nichols finally get to play under the fifth-year head coach, he gets the bonus of working under offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Nichols described the tanded as "two of the greats". He thinks Mateos is already on his way to becoming a great coach, despite only been officially coaching offensive line for eight years.
"He {Mateos] wants us to be as prepared and as knowledgeable for the NFL as possible," Nichols said. "He wants us to not just know what we do, the basic offensive line knowledge, He wants us to know everything. He wants us to know formations. He wants us to know motions."
It allows the offensive line to play with an extra sense of freedom that Nichols hasn't experienced anywhere else before.
"[Mateos] makes things easier to understand for us and not such and overbearing knowledge dump is really what separates him," Nichols said. "It’s just easier to learn from him."
The tandem of Mateos and Pittman has also provided positive outcomes for a unit that is trying to improve on a dismal 2023 campaign.
"Having both of them together is a true powerhouse in offensive line knowledge," Being able to work with Coach Pitt on the field is something that I’d always wanted to do. I wanted to go play for him at Georgia.
The two complement each other in a unique way that few other programs can given Pittman's extensive background as an offensive line coach his entire career before taking the job at Arkansas.
"They both just really play off each other," Nichols said. "Coach Pittman will say something and then Coach Mateos will say something off of it, or vice-versa. He understands that everyone’s different. Everyone learns different."
Nichols and the rest of the offensive line now have less than two weeks before opening kickoff against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
