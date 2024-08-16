Let (International) Football Commence: Hogs Win Season Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football is back.
As long as you follow every other country and call soccer football. Arkansas soccer opened the season with a 7-1 win over John Brown University in front of 1,967 fans in the home opener.
"We got better as the game went on," coach Colby Hale said. "Settled in a little bit. We were able to connect a few passes in the attacking half."
The honor of the first goal of the season belonged to Kiley Dulaney, a forward entering her fifth year in the 11th minute. A nice assist from Bella Field left Dulaney one-on-one with the goalie. She then dispatched the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.
John Brown, despite being an NAIA school and having an enrollment of just 2,200, hung with the No. 16 team in the D1 Coaches Poll, keeping the score at 1-0 for most of the first half. However, the lead never looked in doubt as John Brown struggled to maintain possession of the ball. They were unable to get a shot off until the 38th minute.
The floodgates opened just before intermission, the Hogs scored two goals in the final 5 minutes of the half. Two familiar faces scored in quick succession, Forward Ava Tankersley, in her final year of eligibility, received a great ball through the middle to run past the goalkeeper, who had left her line to try and clear the ball away, leaving Tankersley an open net.
"It's really bittersweet," Tankersley said about her final season. "It feels really weird. I think it means a little more because last year because last year I had my COVID year. I don't have that this year."
Susi got in on the scoring action herself, sneaking a goal in just 3 seconds before the end of the first half giving the Hogs a 3-0 lead.
The Razorbacks continued to put goals on the board at will in the second half with Arkansas having a touchdown worth of goals by the 63rd minute. Tankersley scored her second goal of the night. and Gonzaga transfer Kate Doyle getting the first goal of her Razorback career.
Texas Tech transfer Macy Schultz also got her first goal in a Hog uniform with a clean header inside the penalty box.
However, the best finish of the night perhaps belonged to the visitors. John Brown's Joanna Long unleashed a vicious strike from the edge of the 18-yard box to spoil the shutout.
In the waning moments, Arkansas was awarded a penalty kick after the play went to video review, a new feature used for all SEC games in 2024, similar to football's review process and is adjacent to international soccer's Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR). However, Schultz missed the ensuing kick from the spot.
Sabrina Jones capped the scoring in the 89th minute.
Arkansas will now head on the road for the first time against Michigan State Aug. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on B1G Ten Network.
