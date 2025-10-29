Mississippi State brings anger, explosiveness, and purpose to Fayetteville
Before the season began, every Arkansas fan circled this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State as no-doubt win.
It made sense with the Bulldogs coming off a disastrous 2024 season that saw them go winless in SEC games and field a horrific defense.
And nobody knew how a large influx of transfer portal additions would fare in Starkville this season, so a lot of teams looked at Mississippi State as an easy win.
Nobody’s looking at the Bulldogs like that now, though.
Mississippi State is 4-4 and has a legitimate case to make about being three plays away from being 7-1. The Bulldogs haven’t won an SEC game this season, but have had two games go into overtime and another end on a last-minute interception.
Arkansas, meanwhile, has looked more like the 2024 Bulldogs with only two wins and loss to a group of five school (Arkansas lost to Memphis, Mississippi State lost to Toledo last season).
Despite that, Mississippi State is the underdog.
As of Wednesday, Arkansas is a 4.5-point favorite to win and SP+ Projections give the Razorbacks a 56 percent win probability.
Mississippi State will set out to prove those odds wrong and here are three reasons why the bulldogs will do just that.
Razorbacks’ defense is bad
One of the reasons Arkansas made a coaching change was the play of its defense. One of the first moves Petrino made was to replace several defensive coaches.
The changes have helped some, but is still ranked at the bottom of the SEC in every major statistical category.
Mississippi State should have a field day against the Razorbacks considering what its offense did against a Texas considered one of the best in the nation.
Arkansas has also allowed a lot of big plays on defense. Opposing offenses have five completed passes of at least 40 yards and two more than 50.
Mississippi State leads the SEC in completed passing plays over 40-yards with 15, and ranks 2nd in passes over 50-yards with 6.
The Bulldogs will have their chances to score a lot of points, but will need to avoid self-inflicted wounds along the way.
The X-Factor
Arkansas has it’s x-factor on offense lined up at quarterback. Mississippi State’s is at wide receiver.
Brenen Thompson is the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 35 catches for 609 yards and six touchdowns. He has nine catches for 20 yards or more, including five touchdowns.
Thompson will get open behind the Arkansas secondary at some point and if those passes are being completed, it’ll be a long day for the Razorbacks.
Bulldogs are really ticked off
The Razorbacks are about to play a team that is angry, but in a good way for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State hasn’t won an SEC game in two years and three of their losses this year came in games the Bulldogs and their fans believe they should’ve won.
“I think we've got a pissed off football team,” Lebby said. “A team that isn't hanging their head, is not feeling sorry for themselves. A football team that is ready to go prove that we're a good football team. And that's my charge, because we have a good football team. We got a tough football team.”
The Bulldogs are coming to Fayetteville like a rabid dog and will use that anger to beat Arkansas.