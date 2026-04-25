After Uncertainty, Neal Gets Hogs on NFL Draft Board

A few weeks ago, Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal was living the dream.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' upper management was pondering whether it should cough up what was expected to be a large amount of money to retain former Razorbacks defensive back five-year veteran Montaric Brown or use a pick late in the second round to replace him with Neal.

For a long time, it looked like Neal was going to be the choice when, unexpectedly, the Jaguars put out a release saying Brown had agreed to a reported three-year, $33 million contract to stick around.

What was great for one Razorback sent the future career of another into absolute uncertainty.

The one thing that became obvious was that Neal would fall out of the second round. The question immediately evolved into how far the fall would be.

The answer is over a full round as Neal went from expecting to go at No. 56 in the second to Jacksonville, to, instead, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at the next to last pick of the third.

Local Reaction

While going to Jacksonville would have meant a lot more money, competing for Super Bowls out the gate is a huge boost both mentally and financially in the form of bonuses. However, much like Arkansas fans were uneasy each time the Hogs' defense took the field this past season, the local media in Seattle isn't confident Neal is up for the task of taking on the amount of responsibility usually expected of a third round pick.

"Neal will have to develop quite a bit to earn playing time, however. He is slow to react to what receivers are doing and slow to catch up once he is lost. He does have solid speed, of course, but once a receiver has a step in the NFL, the cornerback will struggle.

"Most likely, Julian Neal will begin as a special teams performer while working his way into a cornerback rotation that features Josh Jobe and Devon Witherspoon. The team has an opening after losing Riq Woolen in free agency, but that doesn't seem to be Neal. Not yet."

— 12th Man Rising

Leaving His Mark on Arkansas Football History

According to Razorback Communications, Neal is the first Arkansas defensive back to go in the NFL Draft since Ashdown's Montaric Brown in 2022 when he was selected by Jacksonville in the seventh round with the 222nd pick.

The Seahawks are familiar with Hogs on their roster. Back in 2016, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema had successfully highlighted the skills of monster running back Alex Collins across a career that culminated with 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final campaign with the Hogs.

At the time, Seattle had built a reputation as a physical team that combined a violent defense with the bullish running game of Marshawn Lynch to win the Super Bowl in 2013. The hope was Collins could take on a great deal of the role being carried out by Lynch as the infamous running back was leaving the team.

Collins performed even better than expected as a fifth round pick, just not in Seattle. The Seahawks cut bait with him after a single season of just over 200 all-purpose yards.

He was immediately snatched up by Baltimore and signed to the Ravens' practice squad. A few months later he completed his best NFL season with a breakout 1,160 all-purpose yards while playing alongside former Razorbacks teammate Ryan Mallett.

Within a decade, both Collins and Mallett would pass away.

Neal’s selection in the third round begins a streak of consecutive years a member of the Razorbacks has been selected in that round. Receiver Isaac TeSlaa (Detroit) and defensive end Landon Jackson (Buffalo) were also selected in the third round last year.

Neal started all 12 games under head coaches Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino last season while making 55 tackles and intercepting a pair of passes. He set team records in Little Rock against Arkansas State during the second week of the season with 11 tackles, one interception and a pair of pass breakups to become the first Hogs defensive back since in nearly 30 years with 11+ tackles, 1+ interceptions and 2+ pass break-ups.

The NFL Draft’s final day, featuring rounds 4-7, begins at 11 a.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Arkansas running back Mike Washington and possibly quarterback Taylen Green are expected to be drafted with a chance guard Fernando Carmona and Cam Ball might also hear their names called.

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