How Often Does Team Wearing White Jerseys Win the Super Bowl?
With the matchup for Super Bowl LIX set between the AFC champion-Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles, the next order of business before playing the big game is determining which uniforms will be worn.
How are team uniforms chosen for the Super Bowl?
Despite the game being played at a neutral location, the Super Bowl still features a home team and an away team, which alternates every year. For example, the Eagles were the home team in Super Bowl LVII and chose to wear their home green uniforms, leaving the Chiefs to don their away white jerseys. This past year in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs, in a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, elected to wear their home red jerseys, leaving the 49ers to wear white.
For Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles, the home team once again in a rematch of 2023 big game, chose to wear their home green jerseys once again, meaning Kansas City will wear white.
Surprisingly, the team that elects to wear a white uniform in the Super Bowl has historically had an advantage through 58 Super Bowls played, as the table below shows.
Surprisingly, the team that elects to wear a white uniform in the Super Bowl has historically had an advantage through 58 Super Bowls played, as the table below shows.
Jersey Color
Wins
Losses
Win PCT
White
37
21
.637
Color
21
37
.362
The trend of teams wearing the white jerseys emerging victorious is one that has become more pronounced in recent years, as 16 of the last 20 Lombardi Trophy winners have donned the white uniforms.
Interestingly enough, both teams playing in Super Bowl LIX were among the only teams to go against that trend during that span: the 2018 Eagles, the 2020 and '24 Chiefs, and the the 2011 Green Bay Packers all won wearing color jerseys.
What color uniforms have Eagles, Chiefs worn in past Super Bowls?
The Eagles will be making the franchise's fifth appearance in a Super Bowl. In four trips to the Super Bowl, Philadelphia has never worn white jerseys. The franchise has a 1-3 record in those games.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history. In six prior appearances, the Chiefs have hoisted four Lombardi Trophies. Kansas City has worn white jerseys twice, going 1-1 in those games. Conversely, the Chiefs have worn red, or a color jersey, four times, compiling a 3-1 record in those games.
The Chiefs will look to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls while Philadelphia seeks revenge for its loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII. The game kicks off on February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans, La.