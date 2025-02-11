No Buzz Around Razorbacks' Off Season While Texas Tech Making News
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas may have won three straight bowl games, but things have gone downhill every time. That's not objective because the numbers are there.
After a 36-26 win over the Texas Tech in December at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, the Red Raiders have made the biggest noise the last couple of months. Again, this is just looking at the straight numbers and for Razorback fans it's baffling.
Max Olson's story at ESPN went into depth on how Tech has developed a transfer portal class that is ranked No. 2 in ESPN's Transfer Portal rankings. Apparently an Arkansas win in a bowl game produces bigger things for the teams they beat.
Just look at the history. Getting to a bowl game is not providing something that's being built upon. The Hogs lose the key players in these wins and go backwards nearly every time.
In 2021, the Hogs had that magical 9-4 run after a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl that was followed by mediocrity. The Nittany Lions went to Peach Bowl the next year and the College Football Playoff this past season.
Arkansas managed to get to the Liberty Bowl in 2022 with a so-so 7-6 season and beat Kansas, 55-53, in double overtime. The Jayhawks rode that to a 9-4 season the next year while the Razorbacks stumbled to a 4-8 season.
The Razorbacks got back to the Liberty Bowl again this past season with another mediocre 6-6 season. They beat the Red Raiders and now the Hogs have disappeared from view because nobody really seems to even be aware spring football practice starts in less than a month.
Meanwhile, the Hogs have a transfer portal class that is 17th at 247Sports and No. 46 at On3.com. That's a pretty wide range that shows how big of a roll of the dice it is ranking transfers.
The only thing we know is in both of those Top 10 rankings a team the Hogs beat last season is either No. 1 or No. 2 and they'll have to play half of those 10 ranked teams in three polls. While that doesn't guarantee any wins, it's a virtual lock you aren't going to win that many games if you aren't there.
Celebrating mediocrity is a time-honored tradition with the Razorbacks. Gone are the days when a 9-2 Arkansas team turned down a third straight trip to the Sugar Bowl and stayed home. That's exactly the decision Frank Broyles made in 1970.
Of course, that's in the days when the Razorbacks were playing for national championships. Now the goal seems to be getting to Memphis or Houston for the Texas Bowl and maybe a trip to a game in Florida that means absolutely nothing early on New Year's Day.
Now nobody seems to even care that spring practice starts March 10. It's mostly shrugs and disinterested looks when you even bring the subject up to people. Nobody really cares.
Which is the biggest problem the Razorbacks better be thinking about these days. In a world where raising money is the most important thing, it's hard to imagine the folks with money paying to prop up something nobody cares about.
Apathy is the biggest enemy. Lack of success will lead to the folks that have the means to write those checks getting infected, too. Then there will be a huge problem.