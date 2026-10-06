No Matter Which QB Gets Start For Tennessee, Roberts, Razorbacks Ready For Heupel's 'System'

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 15 Tennessee's offense has not been perfect this year, but it has been good enough to lift the Volunteers to a 4-1 start and a near-upset of No. 1 Texas on Sept. 26.

The question for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and the Arkansas defense is who will be under center for the Vols when they roll into Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks on Oct. 10. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel did not whether Faizon Brandon, who was banged up and benched during UT's 24-14 win over Auburn on Saturday, or Georgia MacIntyre would start against the Hogs.

Tennessee trailed Auburn 7-3 at halftime in Neyland Stadium before MacIntyre came in for Brandon and led the Volunteers to a huge 24-14 win that kept Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes alive and well.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"MacIntyre and [Brandon], they both throw it really well," Roberts said. "But obviously [Brandon is] a little better athlete and has the ability to create and get out of the pocket and escape. When things break down and you don’t have a play, he can make a play. So that’s probably the difference between the two. They’re both really capable throwers and can do that stuff really well. But yeah, he does bring that stuff to the table."

Brandon has thrown for seven touchdowns and only one interception this season, though his lone pick was a costly one against Auburn. He's also only completed 60.4 percent of his passes (61-101), and with him not being 100 percent, it made sense for UT to put in MacIntyre.

But MacIntyre's stellar effort against Auburn, which saw him go 8-10 for 86 yards in a comeback victory for Tennessee, could lead Heupel to start the former five-star recruit on Saturday.

Roberts said that no matter which QB gets the call for the Vols on Saturday, Tennessee's offense won't change much.

"You have scheme offenses, and you have guys that are gimmick, roll out, whatever," Roberts said. "They do things that you've had problems with. They are a system-oriented offense, so they're going to come out there and they're going to run their stuff. ‘This is what we do. If they're in 11, ‘This is what we do. If we're in 12,’ you know. Obviously, yeah, the one kid {Brandon] has gives a little more dimension."

Brandon has run for 130 yards and three touchdowns so far in Tennessee's first five games.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Tennessee is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium, with coverage on the SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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