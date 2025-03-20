No Questions at QB1 for Razorbacks While Backups Lot of Uncertainty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If nothing else, the first part of Arkansas' spring practice has really produced more questions than answers. Even Sam Pittman sounds that way.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon before the final spring practice before taking the week off on the school's spring break, there was more hope than definitive statements.
Even at quarterback where they probably only know what starter Taylen Green is likely to do in an SEC game.
Right now, redshirt freshman KJ Jackson is the likely first backup.
"I think he’ll be ready," Pittman said. Whenever you hear that from a coach on anybody he simply doesn't know for sure.
It's a code for hope.
"He’s done a lot of good things, and again, I think he’s improving," Pittman said. "It’s good competition in there, but I like KJ, and he’s made some good throws. Learning continues. Continues to learn, but I think we’ll all feel really comfortable when he goes in the football game."
Why this matters should be painfully away to Razorback fans. Every single year, the starter gets banged up in an SEC game and has to come out. Often it's something that has carried over into missing games in previous years.
Green may have avoided that a couple of times last year because there was an off week between games. He didn't finish the biggest win.
Little-used Malachi Singleton came in late against Tennessee and led the Hogs on a game-winning drive, even running in the winning touchdown in a 19-14 win over the No. 4 team in the country at the time.
About the only thing we know about Jackson is he's left-handed. Behind him is even less experience with true freshman Madden Imaleava.
"He didn’t play last year, you know, so I think his development and his improvement is going to go a little bit faster than even if he had," Pittman said.
It's okay if that bit of Pittmanese made you shake your head. It took me a minute, too.
Basically what Sam is saying is they're hoping not having to un-teach some things from somewhere else, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is going to just teach his system. That's probably different from Long Beach Poly High School, but it's less complicated than a college.
"We really like him, like him a lot," Pittman said about Imaleava. "He’s got a strong arm, works extremely hard at the craft, big-time technician. Spends extra time learning his responsibilities."
He's been running at No. 3 ahead of Grayson Wilson, another freshman that played at Conway last year.
"But you’re right, right now he’s gotten not all but most of the three reps. So we’re trying to find — really right now KJ would be the two — and then we’re just trying to find out who that three is," Pittman said. Boda is getting some reps in there, Grayson is getting some reps in there.
"Grayson’s actually improving, as well. But I like him. He’s talented. He’s what we thought we’d get when we signed him late."
That's not exactly what Razorback fans want to hear right now. But this team has more questions than answers, but that's becoming the norm.