Petrino Experiments with Pair of WR Transfers in Spring Ball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino back another year, Arkansas' offense will have an opportunity to become more explosive compared to 2024.
Having some new weapons are major reasons why.
The Razorbacks finished No. 3 nationally with 246 plays of 10+ yards while also being ranked No. 10 in total offense. Petrino was able to exploit opposing defenses on occasion utilizing who he had but focused on recruiting shiftier receivers in the transfer portal such as Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) and Kam Shanks (UAB).
"They definitely are speedsters," defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes said Tuesday. "They have great vision. Just understanding your alignment as and assignment for a defensive end setting edges and doing all that crazy things."
As a former high school quarterback, Sharpe displayed his versatility by averaging 17 yards per carry on just four attempts last season with the Bulldogs. Shanks can do a little bit of everything including being a threat on return teams threat and averaged almost seven yards per carry on eight attempts in 2024.
"If you’re not where you’re supposed to be when they’ve got the ball, they will make you miss and they will score," Rhodes said. "Great vision, great speed. Very physical at the point of contact. Those guys got a bright future."
Arkansas receivers averaged a shade 15 yards per reception last season but were lightly used as an extension to the run game. Former wideout Isaiah Sategna and returning junior Jordan Anthony combined to average barely seven yards per carry last season in very limited backfield appearances.
"Sometimes having to lead block for them, they’re beating me to the spot," running back Braylen Russell said. "They’re fast, so I've got to do my job and get there before they can get there. They’re going to be real good in this offense."