Calipari's 'Cause' Gaining Redemption with Big NCAA Wins
Anybody who's been around John Calipari knows the Hall of Fame coach is driven by a challenge. It's that way with most coaches and players, but Calipari seems to be that guy on steroids.
Well, the Arkansas Razorbacks coach and his well-tested players have at least one major challenge ahead and hope to make it two in the next few days in Providence.
That's where the Hogs open play in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament. It's a win or go home scenario, as is always the case in March Madness.
The Hogs' first test is today at 6:10 p.m. when the No. 10 seed Razorbacks (20-13) line up against the 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (21-12).
Both teams have experienced disappointing seasons, but it's the Hogs who seem to be on more of an upswing, not the Jayhawks.
Both lost their last game, Kansas in its second game in the Big 12 Tournament to Arizona which earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas lost its second game in the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss, which was given a No. 6 seed.
Arkansas led Ole Miss, 78-77, with 1:06 remaining last Thursday. Even with the outcome clearly in doubt, ESPN play-by-play man Dan Shulman praised Calipari's team.
"The Razorbacks are such an interesting story," Shulman said. "Left behind by everybody, started the year 0-5. How would they ever get back into it? Lost two of their best players and they're playing their best ball of the season right now."
All of that was true, as the Razorbacks had started 0-5 in SEC play but rallied to win eight of the last 13, all without star point guard Boogie Fland, who was sidelined after thumb surgery.
The Hogs had triumphed in five of the previous six before facing Ole Miss, four of those wins without leading scorer Adou Thiero, out with a hyperextended knee.
Shulman's partner, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, responded by saying this about the Razorbacks' late-season surge:
"It's kind of vintage John Calipari, isn't it?" Bilas asked. "When he's got his back against the wall, it's a cause. I've been really impressed with how Arkansas has fought, especially over the last 11 games."
Calipari has a cause, at least three of them, in tonight's game:
* Win an NCAA opener.
* Beat another Hall of Famer.
* Get past the second round.
Kentucky Wildcats fans, along with the rest of college basketball, certainly remember Calipari's No. 3 seed UK team lost to 14 seed Oakland last year, 80-76.
Calipari and Kentucky won one game in the 2023 Big Dance. In '22, though, they were shocked by 15 seed St. Peter's, which beat the Wildcats 85-79 in overtime.
In 2021, Kentucky failed to get an invite to the Big Dance. In 2020, the tournament was canceled because of Covid.
Calipari hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since his Kentucky squad of 2019 won three games to make it to the Elite Eight.
He can ease the pain of last year's major upset in the first round by beating Kansas and fellow Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
If that happens, Arkansas will almost surely face No. 2 seed St. John's and another Hall of Fame coach, Rick Pitino.
When the season began, Calipari was the winningest active coach in college basketball. Pitino was only one behind and his Red Storm are 30-4, putting the 72-year-old atop the list with 884 career wins.
Calipari, age 66, is second with 875 while the 62-year-old Self sits third with 831. That race won't be settled this weekend as none seem that close to retirement.
But bragging rights are certainly up for grabs. More importantly, Calipari wants to restore his image as the guy who wins when it matters most — in the NCAA Tournament.