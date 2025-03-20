Lone holdover from Musselman era ready to make March debut for Hogs in Providence

Brazile's NCAA Appearance Four Years in Making for Razorbacks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For three straight seasons, forward Trevon Brazile found himself removed from the court in March Madness. He's been able to participate in the pageantry of the event, but never to hear his name called as a player in the game.
When the Hogs take the court against the Kansas Jayhawks Thursday, Brazile will finally get to play in a postseason game.
The last time the Razorbacks faced Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, Brazile was sidelined with an ACL injury and watched the upset as a spectator on the bench.
" I was thinking about that on the flight over here," Brazile said. "Just thinking about the game. That's when Musselman took his shirt off. Yes, that was an adventure. It's crazy, my first time playing in it."
In 2024, the Razorbacks finished 16-17, third-worst in the SEC, and slowly watched their tournament chances slip away midway through SEC play.
Brazile's position on this team is unique. He's the only player who isn't in his first season of college basketball making his tournament debut.
All the other players part of the rotation, are either a freshman or played in the NCAA Tournament at their previous schools.
" I don't really care about the validation part," Brazile said. "It's just more of a personal thing that I'm just getting here to come here and play basketball at the highest level and play in March. I don't really care what anybody else thinks."
Brazile's father and brother will be in attendance to see his long-awaited debut against Kansas.
The Hogs and Jayhawks tip Thursday at 6:10 p.m. with the game being broadcast on CBS.