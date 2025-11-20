North Texas surge may shape Arkansas’ view of Morris in coach search
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — North Texas is becoming one of the most surprising teams in the College Football Playoff discussion, and its rise could quietly influence Arkansas as they evaluate coaching candidate Eric Morris.
Morris is a name that has consistently been in the conversation since the Razorbacks fired Sam Pittman in late September. He's gone up in the last couple of weeks in several media reports.
The Mean Green were highlighted by ESPN’s Pamela Maldonado, who wrote that North Texas “is the team with the ceiling, the scoring margin, the passing efficiency, the path to 12-1 and the underlying metrics that force the committee’s hand late.”
She said the program’s profile pushes it into conversations that usually stay reserved for higher-ranked Power Four teams.
North Texas is not yet ranked by the committee, but the metrics are strong. According to the story, the Mean Green lead the AAC with 45 points per game and nearly 490 total yards per game. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker is operating one of the most efficient passing offenses in the country.
The ESPN analysis argues that playoff consideration comes down to how a team finishes more than how it starts.
“Books don’t price resumes,” Maldonado wrote. “They price where this ends.”
That line signals that statistical momentum can override preseason expectations or early losses.
For the Razorbacks, now shopping for the fifth coach since 2011, watching a program like North Texas elevate its standing matters. It shows how quickly an offense-driven program can change its national perception.
That makes Morris’ offensive background an even more important part of the Razorbacks’ internal discussions.
How North Texas’ rise changes the conversation
North Texas is in the same Group of Five race as Tulane and Navy, two programs also mentioned as capable of challenging for the expanded playoff spot reserved for top non-power-league teams.
But the article notes that the Mean Green have the best ceiling because of their scoring and efficiency. Considering nobody has thought to mention that a lot it does raise cause some diving into research and the numbers back it up.
That ceiling is something the Hogs have not had. The Razorbacks have never been near playoff consideration since the system started, and offensive inconsistency has been an issue across multiple coaching cycles.
By seeing a program rise quickly behind passing efficiency and pace, Arkansas may view that as a model.
The ESPN report shows the Mean Green are built on fast tempo, explosive plays and quarterback comfort. The Razorbacks can point to his background in similar systems.
Morris is known for tempo, spacing and quarterback development, traits that mirror the current North Texas setup described by ESPN.
The Razorbacks’ leadership may also see the importance of timing. The story emphasizes the idea of landing “where this ends,” not where it begins.
That could lead Arkansas to ask whether Morris can move the Razorbacks’ offense from inconsistent to reliable by late in each season, which is when playoff narratives form.
The evaluation now becomes less about what Morris has done in the past and more about how his system could translate into a rising-profile SEC team.
What this means for Arkansas’ decision on Morris
The Hogs have to weigh SEC expectations against what the playoff expansion means for programs nationally. With more access points available, the bar is shifting.
Teams like North Texas can move quickly into the conversation by leaning on offense, efficiency and strong records inside their leagues.
This raises a question: could Morris replicate a version of that rapid improvement at Arkansas? Or could he build a modernized offense that keeps the Razorbacks competitive in a stronger league?
Maldonado’s analysis of North Texas stresses repeatable traits: passing efficiency, scoring margin and underlying data. Those are measurable goals. For Arkansas, those goals may now guide what it expects from its next coach.
If North Texas continues its trajectory, the national conversation may shift even more. The Razorbacks, as a program trying to reset itself, will not want to fall farther behind the trends that reward offensive output and efficiency.
The ESPN story shows that programs with strong underlying data get late-season consideration, even without major national attention early.
How Morris fits into this evolving playoff environment could likely be a part of Arkansas’ decision. The Razorbacks may see value in aligning with a coach who can build toward that type of data-driven success.
Key takeaways
- North Texas’ playoff push shows how quickly efficient offenses can shift national conversation.
- Arkansas may evaluate Eric Morris through the lens of whether he can deliver similar progression.
- Playoff expansion places more importance on offensive metrics, an area highlighted in ESPN’s analysis.