#BREAKING: Tyson Lewis (@Tlewi212) tells me he intends to sign with the Cincinnati Reds.



The @MWCatsBaseball shortstop was selected with the 51st overall pick in the MLB Draft, with an approximate slot value of $1.8 million.



