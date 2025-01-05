Offensive Tackle with SEC Experience Commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman made good on his promise to pick up another offensive tackle out of the portal. Maryland transfer Marcus Dumervil has transferred to the Razorbacks, he confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) Saturday.
Dumervil comes to Arkansas with one year of eligibility left and like many others in the transfer portal era, is on his third school. He spent his first three years at LSU before transferring to Maryland, appearing in 16 games with the Tigers including a start against the Razorbacks in 2021.
Originally from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., Dumervil was recruited to LSU as a consensus four-star recruit out of high school and the No. 11 offensive tackle in his class. He is also the nephew of five-time NFL Pro Bowler linebacker Elvis Dumervil with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.
A switch to the Big Ten and Maryland afforded Dumervil more consistent playing time, playing in 10 of the Terps 12 games in 2024, including making three starts at left tackle.
Dumervil joins a long list of incoming transfers along the offensive line that will look to rebuild itself after losing three starters to the portal. Kavion Broussard (Ole Miss), Jac’Qawn McRoy (Oregon), Caden Kittler (UCF) and Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech) are all fellow incoming transfers along the offensive line.
"I do like the guys that we went out in the portal and have signed to this point," coach Sam Pittman said prior to the Liberty Bowl. "They’ll help us. Our next one could be another big tackle, could be another guy that could snap the football".