Offseason tracker: Razorbacks lose starting cornerback to portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas lost a multi-year starter to the transfer portal Friday as cornerback Jaheim Singletary will not return for the 2026 season, according to On3.

Singletary spent the previous three seasons with the Razorbacks after beginning his career at Georgia as a former 5-star prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 5 cornerback prospect in the nation, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He started 12 games and recorded 54 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. The 6-foot-2, 201 pound cornerback will have one year of eligiblity remaining at his next school.

NEW: Arkansas DB Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The Razorbacks have added six transfers to its secondary since the transfer portal opened Jan. 2 headlined by No. 7 transfer cornerback Jahiem Johnson (Tulane). Others on board include Christian Harrison (Cincinnati), La'Khi Roland (Maryland), Shelton Lewis (Clemson), Tyler Scott (Georgia State) and Braydon Lee (Maryland).

Expected visitor

Arkansas is set to host Angelo State (DII) transfer quarterback Braeden Fuller for an official visit that begins Friday. He has recorded 4,175 yards and 47 touchdowns with just six interceptions over the previous two seasons for the Rams.

Fuller recently visited Oklahoma State and new coach Eric Morris Jan. 7 and isn't expected to take other visits following his trip to Fayetteville. Other schools that have expressed interest are UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Bowling Green.

Arkansas Razorbacks departures

DB Keshawn Davila

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Keshawn Davila during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

He has signed with Kansas State, following former Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson to the Wildcats.

OL Shaq McRoy

The Razorbacks missed out on the former top-100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

McRoy is expected to follow former Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to North Carolina.

LB Tavion Wallace

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavian Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Wallace signed with Kentucky following a weekend visit Jan. 4.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390 pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Geffrard committed to archrival Texas on Jan. 4.

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using the Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

