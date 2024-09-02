Pittman Gets Different Preview of Oklahoma State Watching TV
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman got to watch opponents' games Saturday after a 70-0 win over UAPB Thursday night. It was something rare he seldom has the opportunity to do, but this time he got a good look at Oklahoma State.
It got his attention. The No. 17-ranked Cowboys downed defending FCS national champion South Dakota State, 44-20, and Pittman could tell "they are a really good team." But he wasn't doing the scouting report on OSU.
"It was more about getting the benefit of the atmosphere and the juice of their team, how they play off their crowd and the speed," Pittman said at his Monday press conference. "Watching games live, they came out and they went fast-pace early."
He can't get that watching the cut-ups they watch for more in-depth analysis. Going into a crowded and loud T. Boone Pickens Stadium will require the Razorbacks to be ready for the atmosphere.
"We went in there and got beat when I was at OU," Pittman said. "Very, very loud. Very, very close — as in, they can stand up and look right on top of you. We talked to our players and coaching staff about that as well because we can’t let their fans be a distraction to us when we’re trying to learn on the sideline or trying to talk about the next series or whatever it may be. But it’s extremely close. I think it’s the closest one in the country. Extremely loud. I think they have 55,000, but it’s a loud stadium, so we’ve talked about that. Crowd noise will be a huge part of this week’s preparation and we started that on Saturday."
That's always the difficult part for being on the road. The small, intimate gathering at War Memorial Stadium didn't do a whole lot to prepare the Hogs for the type environment they are going to have to deal with at OSU.
Pittman is embracing the highly-charged environment they will face Saturday.
"That’s why all our kids came to play at Arkansas and in the SEC for games like this," he said. "We’re really excited about it."
Kickoff is 11 a.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC. It can also be heard on Razorback Sports Network radio affiliates.
