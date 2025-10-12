Old problems of turnovers, bad defense spoil another solid Hogs' effort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sports fans around the country will see Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31 and figure Razorback fans are thrilled to have Bobby Petrino in charge again.
For some Hog fans, that's true. For others, not so much. Few, however, can logically argue that the Razorbacks didn't look like a quality program against the No. 12 Volunteers.
The former Head Hog might be the answer. His team showed enough spunk and spark at Tennessee Saturday to provide hope for the rest of the season.
But Petrino is no magician, no savior. That was clear to all who saw what happened in front of 101,915 mostly orange-clad fans in Neyland Stadium on the banks of the Tennessee River.
Another missed chance for an SEC road victory
Flatly, honestly, Arkansas should've won. The Hogs outplayed the vaunted Volunteers much of the game.
They won the battle of statistics, although neither defense has much to be proud about.
What sunk the Hogs again, just as it did under former head coach Sam Pittman, was turnovers. And bad defense.
Both of those problems caused one-score losses at Ole Miss, now ranked No. 4, and at No. 23 Memphis.
Against the Vols, Arkansas lost three fumbles. Arkansas' defense forced zero turnovers.
Oh, and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was sacked five times. Arkansas' defense registered no sacks of UT QB Joey Aguilar and rarely exerted pressure on him.
So, the Razorbacks lost another one-score game, for the 20th time in the last 27 occurrences.
While many will say Pittman was fired for losing one-score games, it was mostly because of the clear lack of effort two weeks ago in a blowout home loss.
That, and the turnovers that always seemed to cause those one-score losses. Don't just blame Pittman, though.
In Petrino's first go-round in Fayetteville from 2008-11, he enjoyed a glorious final two seasons with a 21-5 record.
Since then, though, the Hogs are a dismal 17-46 in one-score decisions.
Hogs offer hope for future if mistakes can be fixed
Still, let's talk plainly. Arkansas showed fight, made adjustments, and nearly closed the gap after trailing Tennessee 34-17.
But mistakes and defensive lapses undercut what could have been a turning-of-the-page moment and truly elevated Petrino back to rock-star status.
From the opening drive, the Hogs demonstrated they were ready. And Petrino showed the guts of a riverboat gambler, going for it on fourth-and-one from his own 34.
Arkansas converted, Mike Washington ripped off a 37-yard run and Green cruised in from 11 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
Yep, these Hogs came to play. But they couldn't stop Tennessee enough and it was deadlocked at halftime, 17-all.
Hogs obviously need better halftime changes or a pep talk
But the second half told a different story. Tennessee surged with 10 points in the third quarter. Arkansas’ offense went cold.
A fumble early in the half by Braylen Russell, and another lost ball in the fourth by Green, allowed Tennessee to pad its lead.
To their credit, Arkansas did not wilt in the fourth. Back-to-back touchdown passes from Green to Rohan Jones and Kam Shanks closed the gap to 34-31.
But Arkansas had no more margin for error and Tennessee ground out yardage at the end to kill the clock and the Hogs' dream of a turnaround victory.
If not for those three turnovers, this might have been a different storyline.
In both halves, the Razorbacks' effort was evident. Despite chaos, Arkansas rallied from 34–17, showing a mindset worth building on.
Defensive breakdown: Run, pass, pressure are all missing
What cost Arkansas more than anything was a defense that rarely felt imposing.
The Volunteers got a career-high 146 rushing yards from DeSean Bishop alone, and 279 total.
Bishop carried only 14 times for a 10.4-yard average. He exited the game for good after getting banged up on a 26-yard run late in the third quarter to set up the Tennessee TD that put the Vols ahead 27-17.
And while Tennessee's defense sacked Green five times and the running backs behind the line four other times, the Hogs had zero sacks and just two tackles for loss.
That’s not merely substandard, it’s untenable in SEC play. The Volunteers’ offensive line repeatedly imposed its will.
When Tennessee wanted to push the ball on the ground, Arkansas had no consistent answer. When Tennessee threw, Arkansas generated no consistent pressure.
Arkansas’ pass defense was porous. Joey Aguilar threw for 221 yards and a touchdown while the Razorbacks simply could not contain the intermediate passing lanes.
Back to those five Tennessee sacks, which stalled drives and hampered momentum. Combine those with Arkansas' three turnovers and it's the difference in a game decided by a field goal.
Defensive deficiencies stand out. No sacks, weak run resistance, vulnerable secondary — those holes must be patched.
Another dreaded third quarter drought falls on coaches
Another glaring failure: Arkansas’ offense produced nothing in the third quarter. Zero points. No spark. No signature play to reclaim momentum.
Petrino has to accept most of that blame. If defenses are adjusting to his offensive scheme, he's got to produce a few different plays that make a difference and produce points.
Instead, Tennessee extended scored the only 10 points in the third quarter while Arkansas turned in perhaps its worst quarter of the season.
Part of that goes to the aforementioned turnovers. But part is Petrino's scheme, which is sometimes great and other times lacking in aggression and execution.
Third quarters must be examined. There must be halftime adjustments, plans to scrap at the half and emerge with fresh looks. A team that can’t produce against an SEC opponent in a pivotal frame will struggle late in games.
Arkansas failed to adjust, failed to challenge Tennessee’s defense with new looks, failed to regain balance. In effect, that silence in the third gave the Vols and their fans the breathing room they needed.
What Arkansas did well ... and what it must fix
One cannot dismiss what Arkansas achieved on Saturday. In the midst of a coaching change, with a new interim in place and a retooled defensive staff, the Razorbacks showed preparation, belief and fight.
That the Hogs clawed nearly all the way back from that 34–17 deficit reflects character.
Far more character, grit and fight than the players and program displayed two weeks earlier when everyone seemed to quit in the first half, allowing Notre Dame to breeze to a 56-13 humiliation of the Hogs.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas was strong offensively against Tennessee:
- Green passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions.
- Washington rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.
- Arkansas’ total yardage (496) edged Tennessee’s 485.
- The Hogs had the ball 34:55, UT just 25:05.
- Arkansas led in first downs, 29-22.
In other words, the Razorbacks weren’t outgained. They were out-executed in the moments that mattered most.
Passion and drive can’t substitute for discipline and structure. Arkansas must shore up its run defense.
They must demand more from their front four or get help from the linebackers or safeties to stymie opposing rushing attacks.
The pass defense needs attention — better communication, tighter alignment, more physicality. Above all, Arkansas needs a pass rush. Even a modest one can shift momentum, create disruption, and force errors.
Finally, turnover margin is always a stat you watch. Three lost fumbles is unacceptable when you play a game of inches.
Will Hogs turn this around or is Petrino not the answer?
The three-point loss to Tennessee is not one for the record books as a collapse (Notre Dame was), but rather one for reflection.
In Petrino’s interim debut, the Razorbacks showed fire and promise. But optimism must meet accountability.
A defense that cannot stop the run or pressure the passer; an offense that goes silent when the stakes rise; a turnover-laden performance. Those are all fixable failures, but they cannot persist.
If the Razorbacks intend to salvage their season under Petrino, Saturday’s game should serve as a blueprint.
Keep the faith and energy, but eliminate the mistakes. The building blocks are there. Now comes the hard part.