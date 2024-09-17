National Reporter Shows Disrespect Toward Hogs' Starting Tailback?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have risen from one of worst rushing attacks in the country last season to the top of college football in a very short time.
Much of that is because of the success of Utah transfer and sixth year senior Ja'Quinden Jackson's emergence as Arkansas' top rushing option. Through three weeks, Jackson has recorded 397 yards on 47 carries for six touchdowns and average of 8.5 yards per carry which is second among running backs with more than 40 carries.
Jackson is one of the toughest players in the nation to bring down as he broke 10 tackles against UAB, which led the country in Week 3. It would make sense to include Arkansas' leading rusher if the team was 3-0 at this point, but after looking through the list, not every player listed is on an undefeated team.
Former Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders was pitted in the No. 1 slot by On3's Pete Nakos which is a solid start for a bounce-back season. Sanders has rushed for 112 yards and two scores less than Jackson in South Carolina's first three games, but has arguably faced a tougher slate in Old Dominion, Kentucky and LSU.
Another former Arkansas star, KJ Jefferson has played well UCF and Gus Malzahn since transferring to Orlando during the offseason. He’s led the Knights to a 3-0 start despite a QBR score of 64.8 which ranks him at No. 50 nationally and No. 8 among Big 12 passers, according to ESPN.
While former Alabama turned Texas wideout Isaiah Bond has put together a nice season, including playing a role in a victory over then No. 10 Michigan. Bond padded his stat line in Week 3 against UTSA with nearly half his yardage coming against the Road Runners Saturday.
Leaving the Razorbacks colored glasses on the table for a moment, it's still hard to understand why Jackson's impressive performance to this point doesn't deserve a ranking. If Sam Leavitt, who's led Arizona State to a 3-0 record, can be ranked with 242 total yards per game and six scores, then Jackson has definitely earned a spot in this ranking.
HOGS FEED:
• Pittman appears to have prepared for UAB like man coaching for his staff's jobs despite visual
• Former Auburn lineman sees enoug positives in Hogs to be concerned for Tigers
• SEC Roll Call: Arkansas gets special SEC label
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook