One key area Razorbacks could struggle with against Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks weren't able to finish off a double-digit fourth quarter comeback against Tennessee Saturday, but didn't let go of the rope when things weren't going right either.
The most important part in preparation for Arkansas this week is keeping heads up across the entire locker room and focusing on possibly upsetting a Top 5 team at home.
Interim coach Bobby Petrino was impressed with his team's psyche throughout his first 13 days on the job and made moves necessary to remain competitive for bowl eligibility.
Despite its 2-4 record (0-2 SEC), Arkansas' offense alone is enough to keep coaches up at night, especially someone like Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, who will make his first appearance in Razorback Stadium next Saturday.
What Petrino needs from his team is to keep a positive attitude and focused on the task at hand, upsetting their longtime rival with legendary running back Darren McFadden in attendance.
"We need to take the same work ethic in practice," Petrino said following the loss to Tennessee. "The same attitude, the same belief in each other, and then we need to improve on the individual breakdowns on offense that hurt us at times. We need to get better at certain line games in the protection."
The Razorbacks have struggled heavily in pass protection against heavy blitz packages during its four-game losing streak. Offensive line coach Eric Mateos' unit has improved, but has allowed 11 sacks which is tied for No. 61 nationally.
Tennessee was able to exploit Arkansas' veteran laden left side made up of Caden Kitler, Corey Robinson and Fernando Carmona with sophisticated pass rushes with twists and pulls that created confusion up front.
Like most defensive coordinators with their team smelling blood in the water, the Volunteers' Tim Banks let his front seven loose for five sacks and nine tackles for loss.
"[Texas A&M] is going to bring it next week, too," Petrino said. "They got a great line, you know, defensive line. We worked harder in the fourth quarter, trying to get the ball out of our hand quicker, and that helped us.
"A little more reliable on the quick game and still running the ball. If we can run the ball and continue to do what we did running the ball tonight, we'll be right there."
The Aggies have a history of developing young pass rushers, but have used the transfer portal well to create elite depth in the trenches.
While most clamor for Texas A&M's offensive firepower, its defensive line has been active, ranking No. 5 nationally with 21 sacks and No. 10 creating negative plays with 47 tackles for loss through the first six games.
Petrino's game plan will likely include controlling the line of scrimmage with a dominant run game, one which embraced mauling anyone in front of them for 246 yards on a stout Tennessee run defense.
Texas A&M ranks inside the Top 25 nationally in run defense, allowing just 103 yards per game and six touchdowns on the season. Arkansas has shown the ability to run on virtually every team on their schedule so far, averaging 218 yards per game with 14 touchdowns.