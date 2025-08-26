Pass rusher's dual personality may carry Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When a player carries himself with swagger, confidence and energy that can trickle down through the roster and coaching staff to feed a hungry fanbase.
It's no different than Quincy Rhode's attitude heading into Week One of the 2025 season. After two seasons of sporadic playing time, he says it's "my time" to make an impact in the SEC.
“As coaches, everything is about production,” Rhodes said. “I feel like that with the things I'm able to do, my knowledge of the game, improving every day, I expect a lot of production on myself, and there will be production at the end of the day. I really don't have no choice. So it's my time, so just y'all gonna see.”
That type of swagger is contagious for a team looking for good vibes across the depth chart on defense to become a unit opponents fear facing each week.
Student of the Game
With Landon Jackson gone after three seasons to chase his NFL dreams, Rhodes used himself as a sponge to absorb everything as a very coachable and teachable athlete.
“Just take advantage of every opportunity that I get,” Rhodes said. “Knowing the game, knowing the ends and outs of it and knowing my opponent, most definitely. And really just breaking everything down and also being myself on the field. I think that’s what got Landon to where he is now and he’s pointed out the same things to me.”
Redshirt senior Cam Ball's experience is a major factor in the room even after missing spring due to his recovery from elbow surgery. His absence on the field doesn't mean he was away from the team as he taught Rhodes each day to keep earning his keep and grow as a player.
"Cam and I have a great relationship," Rhodes said. "Cam has definitely taught me a lot of things now that Landon is gone. He teaches me every day. A lot of it's more mental than physical. Cam, he can speak some terms of defensive end, but Cam plays defensive tackle, so like I said, it's really just teaching me just the game of football."
Light of the Room
While transition can oftentimes be stressful, Rhodes has used his personality to be an icebreaker in position group that can build morale in a room that has plenty of new faces.
The Little Rock native goes into the season as a starter for the first time in his career, using his energy to motivate a room that finished outside the top-50 in sacks and creating negative plays.
"One thing about me, I play a lot, so I consider myself the light of the room," Rhodes said last week. "I'm very hard to take serious sometimes. And it's hard for me to take things serious sometimes because I always try to smile or play. So, I think it's always something to play about sometimes. But when it's time to be serious, it's time to be serious."
Rhodes' duality of being able to lift spirits and then lock in when it matters is extremely valuable in-game, which makes his presence extremely valuable to the Razorbacks this season in good and bad situations.
First Round Talent?
During left guard Fernando Carmona's recent appearance on D.J. Williams 4th & 5 podcast, he told Rhodes about his uncapped potential for the 2025 season.
“I’ve been working with him a lot. I tell him each & every day: ‘Dude, you could leave after this year & be a 1st Round Pick! But, it’s up to you.’ And when he has his bad days I let him know: ‘This is NOT it’. And he’s been very responsive of it”