Razorback Linebacker Takes Long Path Back to Big-Time College Football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas linebacker Stephen Dix, Jr. is finally back. He already has plenty of big-time college football experience having appeared in 21 straight games across two seasons at Florida State from 2020-21.
However, after missing the entirety of the 2022 season with a torn labrum, Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller got straight to the point. He probably wasn't going to see much more playing time if he stayed a Seminole.
"Coach Fuller brought me into his office," Dix said. "He told me, 'I know you still have aspirations to play and be a starter like you believe you can be,' and I knew I could do that. He just gave it to me, told me like a man, 'I think it's probably best if you look for another program.'"
Dix took off to be part of the Marshall Thundering Herd. In his lone season at Marshall, he finished third on the team with 67 tackles in 13 games, good enough for third-most on the team. Now, back at a Power Four school, Dix is ready to finally ready to reaffirm his dream of being a big-time college football starter, using the experience that he has gained at other stops.
"I've been fitting in really well," Dix said. "It's nothing that I haven't really been through. The system is similar to the previous programs I've been at, Marshall and Florida State. Coming in, it wasn't too hard to get adjusted.
He has also already made an impression on his teammates. Defensive end and fellow transfer Anton Juncaj has already noticed Dix is ready to make an impact throughout fall camp.
"He's a physical backer," Juncaj said. "He knows what he's doing. He just commands the defense when he's out there."
Fans will get to see Dix, Juncaj and in action for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPNU.
