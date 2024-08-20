Razorbacks' SEC Schedule Released; Calipari Returns to Rupp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' full SEC schedule was released by the league office Tuesday. The Razorbacks conference slate is highlighted by a return of coach John Calipari to Rupp Arena after being the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats for 15 years.
That game, certain to be highlighted on national television, is Feb. 1, now under the direction of coach Mark Pope.
The Hogs face a tough road test to begin conference play against Tennessee, a team that made the Elite 8 last year. Other highlights include a home and away game against Texas.
The Razorbacks will make the trip to Austin Feb. 4/5 before the Longhorns visit Bud Walton Arena Feb.26. It will be the first time the two teams will meet in a regular season game since 2018. Texas won that game 73-71 in overtime.
Jan. 7/8 Ole Miss
Jan. 11 Florida
Jan. 14/15 at LSU
Jan. 18 at Missouri
Jan. 21/22 Georgia
Jan. 25 Oklahoma
Feb. 1 at Kentucky
Feb. 4/5 at Texas
Feb. 8 Alabama
Feb. 11/12 LSU
Feb. 15 at Texas A&M
Feb. 18/19 at Auburn
Feb. 22 Missouri
Feb. 25/26 Texas
Mar. 1 South Carolina
Mar. 4/5 at Vanderbilt
Mar. 8 Mississippi State
Mar. 12-16 SEC Tournament
With the SEC expanding to 16 teams, with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma, teams will only play three SEC teams twice. Along with Texas, Arkansas will also see LSU and Missouri twice, both teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament last year.
Below is Arkansas' full SEC schedule. Midweek designations, tipoff times and television information have yet to be finalized.
Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.
