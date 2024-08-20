All Hogs

Razorbacks' SEC Schedule Released; Calipari Returns to Rupp

Arkansas' full slate of conference opponents set with plenty of mouthwatering matchups but a few flexible dates for games

Daniel Shi

John Calipari talks to the media on Monday, July 29 before taking a break from basketball for a short while.
John Calipari talks to the media on Monday, July 29 before taking a break from basketball for a short while. / Arkansas Communications
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' full SEC schedule was released by the league office Tuesday. The Razorbacks conference slate is highlighted by a return of coach John Calipari to Rupp Arena after being the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats for 15 years.

That game, certain to be highlighted on national television, is Feb. 1, now under the direction of coach Mark Pope.

The Hogs face a tough road test to begin conference play against Tennessee, a team that made the Elite 8 last year. Other highlights include a home and away game against Texas.

The Razorbacks will make the trip to Austin Feb. 4/5 before the Longhorns visit Bud Walton Arena Feb.26. It will be the first time the two teams will meet in a regular season game since 2018. Texas won that game 73-71 in overtime.

Jan. 7/8 Ole Miss

Jan. 11 Florida

Jan. 14/15 at LSU

Jan. 18 at Missouri

Jan. 21/22 Georgia

Jan. 25 Oklahoma

Feb. 1 at Kentucky

Feb. 4/5 at Texas

Feb. 8 Alabama

Feb. 11/12 LSU

Feb. 15 at Texas A&M

Feb. 18/19 at Auburn

Feb. 22 Missouri

Feb. 25/26 Texas

Mar. 1 South Carolina

Mar. 4/5 at Vanderbilt

Mar. 8 Mississippi State

Mar. 12-16 SEC Tournament

With the SEC expanding to 16 teams, with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma, teams will only play three SEC teams twice. Along with Texas, Arkansas will also see LSU and Missouri twice, both teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament last year.

Below is Arkansas' full SEC schedule. Midweek designations, tipoff times and television information have yet to be finalized.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

