Petrino Knows Turnaround Needed Faster Than Last Rebuild
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time Bobby Petrino was hired on with the Razorbacks he knew what type of job it would be to restructure his program.
Arkansas wasn't in a state of despair it has been in over the past six seasons or so. No, the game has changed so much and an offensive scheme install has never been easier with the popularity of spread offenses.
Last time Petrino was around he needed to flip his roster from a ground and pound to finesse look with a high-powered passing scheme never before seen in Fayetteville. It was a philosophy change but move forward to an offense that develops college players for the NFL.
It was understandable back 10+ years ago that a coach would need three years or more to have a team he built. Thanks to the transfer portal, it's transformed college football into an Instapot society for fans and administration hopeful for success in Year 1.
"I think it's a little bit different now than then, because then you were like, you know, taking a lot of freshmen, growing them and a lot of development, a lot of patience," Petrino said. "Now with that portal being open, everything like that, you got to do it much quicker."
Petrino understands the current landscape of the sport and believes his team is improving each day to bounce back after a rough 2023 season.
“So I feel good about the way we installed our offense,” Petrino said. “The guys that learned it in the spring and how well they did with it, and then what they did over the summer, I felt like we have some knowledge of it, or a lot of knowledge of it, coming into the this fall.”
Where Arkansas’ offense goes this offseason will be predicated by how bought in the players will be. All offseason, Pittman has talked about much he likes his team, similar to his confidence last season.
However, an early loss to BYU along with five more losses afterwards impeded any progress the Razorbacks could have made. Arkansas’ offense is made up of 30+ newcomers who are hungry for wins and new beginnings.
“The last week, we're in the phase of cutting [the playbook] back and starting to refine and start to understand who we are and what we do well,” Petrino said. “We’ve got to just keep working on it and get it down. So we're certainly not where we want to be right now, but we continue to improve, and the players have great attitudes and are extremely hard working.”
