Razorbacks Expected to Host Visit from Five-Star Center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Link Prep 5-star center Chris Cenac is expected to visit Arkansas on Sept. 12, according to report from HS Top Recruiting. The 6-foot-10, 220 pound big man recently listed the Razorbacks in his top-12 list of schools which included Texas, Kentucky, Auburn, UConn, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville, Houston and Michigan State.
Cenac witnessed his stock rise after June's NBPA Top-100 Camp where he averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. His performance earned him camp MVP honors and welcomed a host of new scholarship offers across the nation.
Along with Cenac, other 2025 prospects who plan to visit Arkansas this coming season are power forward Koa Peat (Sept 13), shooting guard Meleek Thomas, center Caleb Wilson, combo guard Jasper Johnson, 4-star home state prospects Isaiah Sealy and Courtland Muldrew haven't set dates for visits but are expected to this fall.
With No. 4 prospect Darius Acuff already in the fold, the Razorbacks' future point guard will have a chance to personally recruit and promote Calipari's plan to other top recruits.
Scouting Report
Cenac is considered a stretch-forward due to his ability to play instinctual defense in the post along with solid shot making ability away from the basket. At 6-10, 210 pounds, he has a good frame with plenty of room to fill out at the college level. His length allows him to rebound and block shots effectively.
Teams cannot let Cenac's frame deceive them as his body allows him to absorb physical blows in driving lanes. He handles the ball well for a big man which allows him to effectively finish in driving lanes and around the perimeter, which could cause opponents problems defensively.
Arkansas 2025 Targets
No. 2 PF Cameron Boozer
No. 4 PG Darius Acuff (Arkansas Commit)
No. 5 PF Koa Peat
No. 6 PF Caleb Wilson
No. 9 SG Meleek Thomas
No. 10 SG Jasper Johnson
No. 17 PF/C Chris Cenac
No. 21 PG Kingston Flemings
No. 23 SG Braylon Mullins
No. 54 SF Isaiah Sealey
No. 63 PF Terrion Burgess
No. 100 Courtland Muldrew
HOGS FEED:
• Pittman's expectations for season much different compared to fans, outsiders
• Chip on Jackson's large shoulders bad news for Hogs' opponents
• Nation's college basketball coaches acknowledge Arkansas' NIL superiority
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook