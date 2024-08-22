Williams Trying to Build on New Razorback Culture in Year Two
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams just exudes energy.
For a press conference scheduled at 6:10 p.m., he's in the room five minutes early making sure to personally say hello to every beat writer and TV reporter in the room before taking a seat at the podium.
"Y’all didn’t have to wait long today," Williams said before the press conference began. "I didn’t even shower. So how about that?"
Whether it's a slight jab at his fellow assistants who have a somewhat consistent habit of showing up late to press conferences (Petrino not included), or not, it's just the latest example of the excitement Williams has brought to the Razorback defense entering his second year as Razorbacks defensive coordinator.
When he first got to Arkansas, Williams inherited a mess. Arkansas allowed 469.5 yards per game in 2022, which ranked last in the SEC and 124th out of 131 teams in FBS football. In just one season, he improved that mark to just 357.2 yards per game, good enough for 8th in the SEC.
The players also love playing for Williams. His defensive unit has lauded the coordinator's constant energy throughout fall camp.
"The way he approaches us as a group, as a linebacker group and as the whole defense," linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. said. "I think he really brings that factor in where he separates himself. When he walks in there, we're excited to work man, even if we're not like [excited]. Going through camp, we might be tired, but he still brings that energy man and it motivates us to go out there and give our best because we see him coming and giving his best every single day."
Even players who aren't part of Williams' position group can feel the passion from afar.
"Just the energy," defensive end Anton Juncaj said. "All the schemes that he's bringing. I just love his defense."
That energy also reverberates all the way to the top. Coach Sam Pittman is excited to see the improvements Williams has made and is expecting a big year.
"Our defensive guys are excited to see the difference that they made last year with coach Williams and his staff," Pittman said. "Year two should be better than year one, right? So, there's so much energy and a buzz around that you can feel it in the air."
Williams has already made quite the name for himself, garnering national attention for his rap video and exuberant reaction to landing a recruit, all part of a brand Williams is slowly starting to build now that he's at an SEC program.
The coaches all chose to stay as well, and Williams was able to retain all of his position assistants on the defensive side of the ball, something that has on-the-field benefits to get the defense installed faster.
"It's an unbelievable difference because you don't have to reteach it," Williams said. "Even though these guys have been coaching 20-plus years, it's different systems. You're not reteaching something and saying 'Okay, this is how I like it,' and they had a different way. Like, no, this is the way we're going to do it. Everybody is on the same page of exactly how we want it to be done,"
It also has off-the-field perks as well. Williams' wife, Jeanine, is expecting a child Sep. 14. It's his fellow defensive assistants who have helped with the all the baby prep, such as the baby shower, while Williams is away focusing on football.
Coincidentally, the baby's due date coincides with Arkansas' home opener against UAB. When asked if he's given it any thought about what he might do if the baby came on gameday, Williams got right to the point.
"I've thought about it. I'm going to figure it out, put it in the Lord's hands."- Travis Williams.
Fans have just seven days left before they see Williams' unit in action for the first game against UAPB on Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.
