Petrino nearing defensive staff hire amid Razorbacks coaching changes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of a sweeping coaching staff overhaul, interim coach Bobby Petrino is closing in on finalizing a defensive assistant hire as Arkansas attempts to stabilize mid-season, according to reports and comments made Monday.
Petrino, who assumed interim head coaching duties after the dismissal of Sam Pittman, made rapid changes to his defensive staff Monday, removing three coaches and promoting internal options to lead the unit.
During Arkansas’ SEC teleconference, Petrino hinted that a candidate for the final defensive spot is nearly secured.
“I think I got the guy I want, but I haven’t got the stamp (of approval), yet, but working hard on it,” he said.
Major staff overhaul in short order
Following Arkansas’ lopsided 56-13 loss to Notre Dame in Fayetteville, athletics director Hunter Yurachek and school leadership moved swiftly to relieve Pittman of his duties.
Petrino, previously the team’s offensive coordinator, was elevated to interim head coach.
Within hours of his promotion, Petrino dismissed defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
To fill immediate gaps, Arkansas named Chris Wilson, formerly assistant defensive line coach, as interim defensive coordinator.
Che Hendrix was assigned safeties coach, and Petrino said Wilson will split time coaching defensive line and linebackers with graduate assistants supporting the transition.
On offense, Petrino elevated Kolby Smith to interim offensive coordinator while retaining play-calling duties himself.
Smith joined Arkansas last year as running backs coach and played under Petrino at Louisville.
Arkansas’ official athletics site confirmed the staff changes and described Wilson’s extensive experience, including previous coordinator roles in college and professional leagues.
Search for the final defensive piece
Petrino said the open position is likely in the defensive line or linebacker coaching ranks and that Wilson would have input.
“He needs to feel comfortable and have somebody that he feels will help him in the way he wants to coordinate it,” Petrino said.
Multiple sources have floated Todd Grantham as a candidate for the role. Grantham, who previously worked under Petrino at Louisville, was dismissed as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator the same day Pittman was fired.
However, Grantham’s record has been controversial in recent stops, including defense rankings that raise questions about consistency.
Best of Arkansas Sports noted that Grantham had a “loose cannon phase” in his career and some prior sideline incidents, cautioning that his hire would bring both experience and baggage.
Petrino and Wilson reportedly are moving deliberately, especially given the in-season timing. The Razorbacks enjoy a bye week before resuming action at Tennessee on Oct. 11.
Challenges and stakes
Arkansas ranks near the bottom nationally in defensive metrics, allowing roughly 425 yards and 30 points per game through five contests.
Run defense has been a persistent problem. Petrino stated the focus this week is on “run fits” and rebuilding fundamentals across the front seven.
In media remarks, Petrino emphasized a return to basics: “Get into a great stance. Get into a great alignment. Run full speed to the football. Shed blocks and tackle well.”
While this hire will help manage the defense in the short term, the Razorbacks are conducting a national search for a permanent head coach. Petrino is among the candidates.
If Petrino succeeds in steadying the program and locking down a defensive staff, his candidacy will strengthen. If not, Arkansas may turn elsewhere. Coaches like Rhett Lashlee, Jon Gruden, or others have been discussed as potential fits.
Key takeaways
• Bobby Petrino is actively finalizing a defensive staff hire to fill the gap left by recent dismissals.
• Arkansas rapidly restructured its coaching roster, promoting Chris Wilson and Che Hendrix to key defensive roles.
• The defense’s performance is under scrutiny, and the hire’s impact may influence Arkansas’ long-term head coaching decision.