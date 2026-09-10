Physical Test at Utah Likely to Leave Hogs Beat Up for SEC Opener Against Georgia

After last week's unimpressive win, The Hogs are staring down the barrel of a loaded machine gun. Its schedule is a murderer's row of good to great teams. The Razorbacks will face seven teams in the top 25 and four top 10 teams, according to this week's AP Poll.

Arkansas will travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to play the Utes at 9:15 p.m. CST. This matchup will not ease the Hogs into one of the hardest slates in the country. These Utes play a physical, old-school brand of football that wears down opponents late in games and sometimes beyond.

Razorbacks' QB1 settled down after rough start, Saturday's road test against Utes will show how long those improvements last. #wps https://t.co/uFtYX8BJIt — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 10, 2026

On the team's official podcast, Quinn Grovey and Matt Zimmerman interviewed the voice of the Utes, Bill Riley. He mentioned that the physical style of Utah has noticeable lingering effects.

"The coaches in the Pac-12 used to have this running joke: 'It wasn't the week that you played Utah that got you,'" Riley said. "That was tough. Sometimes, it was that next week because you were so physically beat up."

That's a daunting proposition for the Hogs, who face Georgia at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19, in Fayetteville. A late game with a physical football team, followed by an early game with another physical football team. Oh goody.

"It's an 8:15 game," Riley said. "And I know that you guys in Arkansas have been complaining about this kickoff for about six months now. Would you get over it? Like Kyle Whittingham said, 'You'll just play it when they tell you to go play it. So go play it.'"

Arkansas can make things interesting Saturday night against Utes, two issues can derail upset bid. #wps https://t.co/RtwIhyq10N — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 10, 2026

That's easy for him to say, his team only plays two currently ranked teams and no top 10 teams. The Hogs will be looking for every edge they can muster against Georgia and Grovey claimed he expects to return at 5 a.m. Sunday morning after the Utah game. The Razorbacks are between a rock and a hard place.

"Sometimes you're gonna see three and four guys in that backfield," Riley said. "And it kind of reminds you of the old option days where you load that thing up or you have the quarterback and the three backs."

In this case, senior Utah quarterback Devon Dampier looks to improve his 11-2 record as Utah's starter. Dampier measures 5-feet-11-inches tall and 210 pounds. His dual-threat ability allows Utah to gash team's on the ground with their power scheme.

"He's built like a running back who plays quarterback," Riley said. "Elusive, and what they love most about him is he's a leader. He is the unquestioned leader of this football team. There aren't very many negative plays with Utah's offense because of Dampier."

Silverfield in need of putting results behind his Razorbacks, what would a win against Utah do for him? https://t.co/pgk0u2OAgv — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) September 10, 2026

The Utes are popular in Utah, but the people are still midwesterners up until kickoff.

"The fans will be nice to you," Riley said. "They're not going to be mean. It's not like you're going to Baton Rouge or Starkville or something like that. They're going to be nice and welcome you here. But once that game's kicked off, the niceties go away, and Utah is going to try and get a win. And 97 straight sellouts, so it'll be a great crowd."

Let's see if Arkansas can play mean this weekend.

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