Pittman Deserves More Credit Than Some Willing to Give for Hogs' Turnaround
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas coach Sam Pittman closed the door on a disappointing 2023 season he knew what needed to be done. He went out and hired an offensive coordinator with a proven record, brought in transfers looking to make a difference and kept a core group of players on with the desire to get better.
Improving a team's culture starts at the top and it takes a strong-headed person to flip a team the way Pittman did during the offseason. With his back against the wall, many national websites labeling him with the No. 1 hottest seat and his own fanbase ready to move on, the Razorbacks' coach went to work every day with grit and determination — putting the team before himself.
“I was looking for a hard-nosed [offensive coordinator], a guy that would preach physicality and a guy that would preach toughness and accountability, and all those things,” Pittman said in his final radio show of 2023 at the Catfish Hole. “[Bobby Petrino] met with the offensive side of the ball, and his message to them was very clear, but also what we had talked about in the interview process, about what he could bring to the program.
"It’s all about toughness and the love for Arkansas and the ability to run the ball, the ability to do basically whatever we want to, running or passing.”
Arkansas has done exactly that this season averaging 200 yards per game on the ground and currently leads the SEC with 20 rushing touchdowns. After two heartbreaking losses, the Razorbacks' upset of then No. 4 Tennessee sparked a field rush and added fuel to the fire made up of several top-25 upsets.
Pittman told ESPN sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, that the victory was a much needed moment for Arkansas to get over the hump. A complete game with no mistakes and standout defense proved the Razorbacks could beat anyone in the country.
"The defense ended up keeping us into it and ended up winning it for us," Pittman told ESPN after the game. "Travis Williams and the [defensive staff] had them ready to play. They played hard the entire night and we didn't turn the ball over. If we are the same with turnovers, we can beat anybody in the country and we proved that tonight."
Through six weeks, Arkansas' defense has only given up 19 points per game (No. 33 nationally, No. 10 SEC) and rank No. 9 in total defense giving up 321 yards per game. The Razorbacks run defense has been stout for the most part limiting teams to barely over 100 yards per game which ranks No. 29 in FBS and No. 5 in league play.
The Volunteers went into the night among the nation's best in nearly all offensive statistical categories including No. 1 in scoring (54 points per game), No. 4 rushing offense (290 yards per game) and No. 3 in total offense (586 yards per game).
Arkansas grounded what was an electric Volunteers offense to only 332 yards of total offense, limited to only 14 points and slowed to only 176 rushing yards which were well below season averages.
It's been said multiple times that this team is different than the one from last season. When things started going south after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State at home last season, morale started to unravel and games were much less competitive.
Left tackle Fernando Carmona talked about brotherhood following the Razorbacks road victory against Auburn and how it was a total team effort. After two years of losses in one score games, Arkansas stomped on the throat of the Tigers to seal a victory.
"That was so sweet. I’ve had some tremendous experiences with this team, and this brotherhood. But nothing felt like it did 30 minutes ago in (the locker room)," Carmona said after the Auburn victory. "It was special, and like, that’s what you live for. You live for those moments where you grind it out with your brothers. The defense makes stops. The offense goes out there and does their thing, and then after the game you all go in there and celebrate. That’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life."
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong echoed the same sentiment following Arkansas' victory over Tennessee. He believes his team is special and holds a tight bond with each other which could lead to bigger moments down the road.
"Our team is something I've never seen as a team together," Armstrong said. "After the two close losses we had previous to this game, the team never just put their head down. They never said, 'oh, the season's over.' We went back to practice on Monday. People were in the training room on Sunday getting their body ready because they knew we had a game this weekend. We went out there, this game, and it was a hard-fought game as y'all can see. Like I said, I'm going to say it every time, we just finished."