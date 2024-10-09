Which Way Should Razorback Fans Root in LSU-Ole Miss Game?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It would be too easy to say Arkansas fans don't have to pay attention to the games going on this weekend. Especially what's going to take place in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday night.
Next week the Razorbacks will host the Tigers, who could be in the Top 10 with a win or barely in the Top 25 with a loss. No. 10/13 LSU will be playing No. 8/9 in Death Valley at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
Considering both teams have a loss this is almost a playoff elimination game. That's assuming in a year this wild and crazy we won't have a two-loss team. Somehow it seems a little startling to realize the SEC Championship game may have a a couple of teams with two losses playing.
It could happen. If Vanderbilt can beat No. 1 Alabama, well, just about anything can happen in the league this season. We may be looking at one of the wildest seasons in recent memory. How healthy the Hogs will be next week may be the biggest key, though.
"Tennessee has a very physical football team, so we are beat up," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. "Hopefully we can get healthy. We are preparing for LSU, who’s a super team, really playing well. We’re excited to have this bye week and be ready to answer any questions."
With the starting quarterback limping around with what Pittman said now may be a bone bruise, we have no idea how he'll be in over a week. Unless he's just playing games with the Tigers, who are already at working on the scouting report for the Razorbacks. These things start early and if Pittman knows exactly what Taylen Green's injury actually is, he's not saying.
"Very, very sore on him," Pittman said. "Hopefully he’ll be back by LSU. It’ll kind of be day-to-day right now, but our diagnosis was there was not any ligament damage."
That sounds like they know what the injury is not. Exactly what it is will remain a mystery. Whether he can play of not against LSU may be up in the air a few more days.
Everybody around here is on a sugar high right now after the 19-14 win over Tennessee. The bottom line to that win was the Vols figured the Hogs would try and bleed the clock to the very end and try to win it with a field goal from the backup kicker.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel figured the odds were better letting Malachi Singleton stroll into the end zone and get the ball back. Maybe the magic of their quick-strike offense would return and they could win it at the end.
They came up a few yards short. Fans rushed the field and everybody was happy. They figured any thoughts about LSU could wait a week or so. We may know more Saturday night what kind of team they'll be facing.