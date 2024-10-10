Razorbacks Legend Praises Freshman Tailback After Tennessee Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Down 14-13 in the fourth quarter, the Razorbacks desperately needed something to happen with a pair of freshman in the backfield against the No. 4 team in the country.
Running back Braylen Russell wasn't used a whole lot in the leadup to the season despite being a 4-star signee with one of the best prep careers in Arkansas high school football history. He was covered up by Ja'Quinden Jackson, Rashod Dubinion and Rodney Hill.
When Russell's number was called his star shined with two big carries, one spanning 24 yards and another going for 11 which setup Arkansas for its go-ahead score.
Legendary Arkansas running back Darren McFadden told 103.7 The Buzz that Russell's latest appearance against the Volunteers was the best of his young career. McFadden mentioned that once he gained confidence he was at his best for the Razorbacks.
"Well, [Russell] was recruited as one of the top running backs in the state. He's gonna feel more confident as a season and is going to get better and better," McFadden said. "For me as a running back, anyway, when I was running and playing with confidence. you feel like you just can't be stopped. And I feel like as a running back, once you feel that confidence right there, you just start making unbelievable plays."
During the spring game, Russell displayed an ability to cut on a dime, gain a head of steam and run north-and-south. In limited snaps that day, Russell toted the rock five times for 38 yards and one score. His performance throughout the spring earned praise from Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.
“The youngster, [Russell], has done a great job,” Petrino said after practice April 3. "He’s big, he’s physical and he’s got great hands. It’s all new to him, so there’s time when he has a far away look in his eyes when he doesn’t know the play or can’t picture it in his mind, but he’s got a chance to be special.”
Over the past three weeks, Russell has earned 20 carries for 99 yards at nearly five yards a rush. The Razorbacks rushing attack has been one of the more consistent groups in the SEC averaging 200 yards per game with a conference high 20 touchdowns.