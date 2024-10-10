Where Razorbacks Picked at SEC Media Day? | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect the media to pick Arkansas at the top when everybody gathers for the SEC Basketball Tip-Off next week. However, don't be surprised to see them within shouting distance of the top.
HogsSI's baksetball writer, Curtis Wilkerson, took a look at projecting how the media might vote when it gathers in Birmingham Tuesday. He goes inside the logic behind the picks as the start of the season comes up fast in the windshield.
The Razorbacks will start the excitement over the weekend with Tip-Off Tour stops in Hot Springs (Saturday) and Pine Bluff (Sunday). Tickets for the event are available online only.
That's a part of new coach John Calipari delivering on what he promised people when he was hired in April. It's a new initiative that hasn't been done often by the basketball program.
"I’ve said since I arrived that it is a priority to go around this state and meet people," Calipari said in a press release this week. "The Razorback Roadshow was a great experience. We had a summer camp in Russellville and now we are having the Tip-off Tour in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff. We want to continue doing these kinds of things to touch as many people as we can in this state."
Considering basketball tickets for the season have been hard to get for months, that's precisely why he was hired, but the coach appears to be embracing the expectations and wants the enthusiasm to spread statewide.
"It is great for our players to experience different parts of Arkansas to learn the history and make-up of this great state," Calipari said. "These trips additionally give fans that cannot travel to Fayetteville easily a better connection to our program. We know what the Razorbacks mean to the people of the state of Arkansas. It is our goal to do whatever we can to keep and earn their support."