Yurachek's NIL Quid Pro Quo Pays Dividends for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The "Slobbering Hog" is back. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced that Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Razorbacks, reached the $500,000 goal that he set last week.
As a result, the new logo was installed at center court of Bud Walton Arena Wednesday.
This marks the latest in a string of good news for the collective, which had long struggled to gain momentum. Country star Justin Moore announced prior to his show Thursday that instead of donating a portion of ticket sales to the collective, he would donate the entire night's profit to help the Razorbacks in the NIL department. Moore's concert contributed a significant portion of the $500,000 Yurachek requested.
Arkansas Edge continues to try and take advantage of the Hogs' recent success on the field. Following the win over Tennessee, the collective announced that the next 100 new members would get a signed photo from quarterback Malachi Singleton. who orchestrated the game-winning drive following the injury to Taylen Green.
All members would also be entered in to a raffle for a signed jersey from defensive end Landon Jackson,, who recorded four total tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in the Hogs win over the Volunteers.
This coming week is another busy for the collective. It's promoting the "Tip-Off Tour" hosted by John Calipari in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff Oct. 12-13. as well as the VIP experience during the fall scrimmages for Arkansas baseball against Oklahoma State. Tickets for both events can be found here.
On the football field, the Razorbacks look to continue the momentum against No. 13 LSU at home inside Razorback stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and will be broadcast on ESPN.