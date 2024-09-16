Pittman Doesn't Like Making Excuses, but No Way Around It Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wanted to call it an explanation or excuse Monday about the win over UAB, it probably wasn't particularly re-assuring.
Anyone who listens to it and comes away confident heading to Auburn this week wasn't taking it correctly. A disappointing 37-27 win still counts and nobody will really remember much about how it happened in November.
Unless it was a sign of things to come.
"Sometimes when you answer a question it’s like an excuse," Pittman said Monday. "But you have to answer the question. It’s a good question."
That was about the defensive line's inability to stop the Blazers last week running or passing the ball. He's told us for years he will never flat-out lie to fans, but he's only going to say what he wants people to know.
Pittman's hope right now is that his team takes what they've seen from the UAB game and is upset about it. His buddy Kirby Smart is pretty much in a similar spot, managing a 13-12 struggle win against Kentucky on Saturday.
"These games are about us vs. us," Pittman said. "The one Saturday was us vs. us. We had better players. Hopefully we had as good a coaching staff as they did. The fire that you play with is something that’s expected. So I don’t know for sure. Obviously all of us coaches would like to figure that out."
There's a lot of the circular nature of coaches talking in all that. If Pittman knows the solution to the problems in the first three games (and there were several), he's not going to tell us.
Just like last season, though, now comes the time when we really start to find out things. Somehow, it seems teams stumble around against non-conference teams often and turn out to be better or worse that what everybody saw when the conference games start.
There's hope among fans Auburn isn't that good this year. They weren't last year, either, and they are either going to be better or worse. We don't know what they did in the off-season or exactly how that team will be.
All of that is why the season starts now. The Razorbacks may be ready to step up and live up to the expectations after a close loss to Oklahoma State.
Somehow, though, hope was lost in a win that was too comfortable for most fans and all of the Lunatic Fringe. That's nothing new to the Hogs, either.
HOGS FEED:
• Game note tidbits for Auburn, Razorbacks for Saturday's game
• Will Pittman have any clues by noon how to fix Hogs' issues?
• Green needs to trim mistakes, mental lapses going forward
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook