Pittman, Elko Speak on Arkansas, Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is glad the Hogs will get to play an extra game inside Razorback Stadium every other year after this season now that the Southwest Classic between Arkansas and Texas A&M is set to move on campus.
So far, the Razorbacks have played one of their first five games on home turf while Auburn has yet to leave the confines of its own stadium.
"I believe that it’s really hard to get the fan base excited if they don’t have an opportunity to see the Hogs," Pittman said. "This would give an opportunity, at least one more every other year, to have a home game."
Both coaches have been involved with the game extensively. Mike Elko was the defensive coordinator for the Aggies from 2018-21.
Pittman was involved with his fair share of Southwest Classics both as an offensive line coach and as a head coach. Perhaps, unsuprisingly, because the Razorbacks only have one win since the series moved back to Arlington in 2014, most of the positive memories come from Elko.
“My first one [in 2018] they kind of came back on us, and Donovan Wilson made a heck of a pick in the fourth quarter to ice it and give us the win,” Elko said. ”I just remember him ranging across the field and when he came down with it, it was like 'Thank God.'”
Both coaches praised the atmosphere and the occasion that playing in an NFL stadium creates for their respective teams.
"I do love the atmosphere going into that stadium with half the people from Arkansas and half the people from Texas A&M," Pittman said. "It’s really, really cool and it’s a great environment to be in and it’s really fun. Funner whenever you win. We’ll try to do that this week."
For his part, Elko also said that the magnitude of being in the home of the Dallas Cowboys could partly explain why the two teams have been separated by less than one touchdown six times in Arlington since 2014. The teams have also played three overtime games.
"I think the environment plays a role,” Elko said. "Kids play their best football on that stage. Everybody gets excited for playing in that stadium. This game means a lot to both teams. We always seem to get their best. We always try to give them our best. When two teams do that, I think you wind up with a lot of really close entertaining football games."
Kickoff from AT&T Stadium for the final time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
