Hogs NIL Collective Taking Advantage of Auburn Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In 2024, the best way to celebrate a win is to attack while the iron is hot and raise as much money through the NIL collective with fan memberships as possible. Arkansas Edge, the Razorbacks' official NIL collective, is trying to capture that momentum.
Edge is launching a new $10 a month/$100 a year tier called "Edge Supporter " The base tier is now more in line with the rest of the SEC and other collectives that Blueprint Sports runs, the third-party company in charge of Edge. Previously, Arkansas' $25 a month base tier was tied for the highest in the SEC. The Razorbacks' change leaves just Kentucky and Texas A&M at $25.
They are also running a promotion. The next 100 members to sign up for fan memberships will get a signed photo by defensive backs Doneiko Slaughter and TJ Metcalf. Both had at least one interception in the win over Auburn. Since the initial promotion, Edge says it has already eclipsed 100 new members and have since extended the promotion to the next 100. All Gold ($250/month) and Silver members ($100/month) will also receive a signed picture of Taylen Green from the win over Auburn.
The change comes roughly a week after athletics director Hunter Yurachek's comments at the Little Rock Touchdown Club regarding a need for the collective to have 10,000 people give $100 a month to be competitive in football NIL.
The Hogs are preparing for the Southwest Classic against No. 24 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where they hope to generate more momentum for NIL with a third consecutive win. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.
