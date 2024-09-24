Auburn Drops "Hard Truth Bomb" About Loss to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If it wasn't apparent Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is all about himself at this point, then Monday's statement following his team's loss to Arkansas ought to bring it to light.
The Razorbacks defeated Auburn Saturday, 24-14, behind a dominant rushing attack and a defense which forced five turnovers. Over the years, Freeze has accumulated a 4-4 record of against Arkansas during his three stops at Ole Miss, Liberty and Auburn.
However, Freeze shared on his coaching show that his team would beat Arkansas regularly if the game was played again.
"I love Sam Pittman," Freeze told his listeners on Tiger Talk. "I hope he wins the rest of his games. But I'm telling you that the hard truth is that if we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine more times. That's what's hard to take."
This quote comes after his former Ole Miss star quarterback Bo Wallace blasted Freeze for placing sole blame for Auburn's loss on his quarterbacks, not himself. The fact is the Tigers' head coach needs to acknowledge Pittman's Razorbacks whipped his defensive front in the running game for nearly 200 yards.
The game was hardly the prettiest or perfect from start to finish, but Arkansas did come away with a victory which is the bottom line.
