Pittman Hedges but Thinks Green Starts Saturday Versus LSU
When I sat with Sam Pittman last summer for nearly an hour and peppered him with question after question, the man never flinched. He answered every one straight up, even did his best to spill his guts on NIL money and the launch codes for nuclear weapons.
Today, at his press conference, it appeared to be more of the same. Or was Coach Pitt playing the old cat and mouse game? He was noncommittal, for sure. But that's how the game is played, and has been for 100 years.
Football coaches cling to injury information like they do a Social Security number. So, you be the judge.
Pittman began his press conference with the usual kind — and truthful — words about how good No. 8-ranked LSU is, and especially their quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, the SEC's second-ranked passer.
First question from the media, though, was about Green. Sam did his best to tell the truth, the whole truth, and maybe did just that. But he seemed to hedge just a bit, as expected. Noncommittal leaves the other side guessing.
During Arkansas' bye week, he explained, lots of guys were banged up. He held his hands about a foot apart to portray the lengthy list and said he hoped it would shrink a lot by this week, with just an inch or two between his hands. That is the case, he noted, and said lots of guys are closer to being healthy and rested.
Then he got to Green's status and how badly the bone bruise is affecting the mobility and strength of the team's unquestioned leader. The Hogs had three days of practice last week, he said, one being a walk-through, with "some physicality" on Thursday.
He said Green "practiced each day," leading all to believe the 6-6, 231-pound junior will start against LSU. Not so fast, Pittman cautioned.
"We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go," he said. "So, I feel like he will, but we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. I'll probably know a little bit more about Wednesday. Tuesday or Wednesday. But we're hoping that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."
Great news for Hog fans, bad for LSU. Barring a setback in practice, it appears Green will start his seventh game of the season.
Still, I've heard enough coaches — the football variety, especially — be undeniably coy when it comes to telling what they really know about injuries and player availability. So was 'ol Sam playing that cat and mouse game, with him as the cat and the mice being LSU coaches and players, the media, and fans from both sides?
Doesn't matter to me, frankly, and it shouldn't to Razorback fans. He just wants LSU coaches and players to think Green will be, might be, his usual athletic and dynamic self. The dangerous runner and passer who can decide a game with one play.
Pittman wants the other side to spend prep time and practice time planning for Green to be lined up in the shotgun. Their defense has to be ready for his scrambling skills and the designed runs, the entire UA playbook they've seen in the first six games.
Plus, they have to know about his backup, Malachi Singleton, who just might be Saturday's starter albeit with a shorter playlist.
Call the odds 75-25 that Green is ready, willing and able to put on his pads Saturday night for the 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. As Pittman said, he might know more tomorrow or the next day. Come Tuesday or Wednesday, though, don't be surprised if he says it's still up in the air.